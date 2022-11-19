 Skip to main content
76ers star G Maxey out weeks with broken left foot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss at least two weeks after breaking his left foot Friday night.

Maxey had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds before he was injured just before halftime of the 76ers' win over Milwaukee.

Maxey stepped on the foot of Bucks guard Jevon Carter late in the second quarter and he left the building in a walking boot.

Maxey walked into the locker room Saturday before Philadelphia's game against Minnesota wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Delaware High School Football

 

DIAA Playoffs

 

Saturday, Nov. 19

Class 3A

Dover 20, Sussex Central 0

Middletown 34, Salesianum 0

Class 2A 

Archmere Academy 42, Concord 0

Newark 20, Tower Hill 0

Red Lion Christian Academy 36, Delmar 0

Class1A

Seaford 34, Charter School of Wilmington 7

Tatnall 24, Odessa 14

Friday, Nov. 18

Class 3A 

Smyrna 50, Cape Henlopen 0

St. Georges Tech 13, Appoquinimink 7

Class 2A

Lake Forest 27, Delaware Military Academy 20

Class 1A

Laurel 41, St. Andrew’s 7

St. Elizabeth 32, Indian River 21