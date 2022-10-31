 Skip to main content
76ers stripped of 2nd-round picks next 2 years for tampering

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NBA has stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 after an investigation into tampering during offseason free-agency moves.

The league said the Sixers engaged in discussions involving free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the date when talks could begin.

Teams were not allowed to have conversations with agents or players on free-agent contracts before 6 p.m. on June 30.

Tucker signed a $30 million, three-year contract and House signed for $8.4 million over two years.

The Sixers made those moves after James Harden declined an option to give the team more flexibility.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 29

Christiana 24, John Dickinson 12

Concord 35, Conrad 32

Delaware Military Academy 35, Newark 6

Dover 40, William Penn 0

Mt. Pleasant 35, Thomas McKean 7

Sussex Central 33, St. Georges Tech 28

Friday, Oct. 28

Appoquinimink 21, Cape Henlopen 14

Caravel Academy 24, Delmar 14

Howard School of Technology 40, Tower Hill 6

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 58, Middletown 0

Lake Forest 58, Woodbridge 14

Laurel 40, Seaford 12

Milford 46, Sussex Technical 35

Red Lion Christian Academy 56, Odessa 14

Smyrna 42, Salesianum 21

St. Elizabeth 48, Charter School of Wilmington 10

St. Mark's 42, Delcastle Tech 6

Wilmington Friends 42, Brandywine 9