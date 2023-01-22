 Skip to main content
76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night.

Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit.

Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak.

Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and Georges Niang all had 17 points for the Sixers.

"That was a resilient win by our guys," 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. "Everyone who played did something to help us win tonight. It's a team win."

De'Aaron Fox had 31 points and nine assists for the Kings (26-19). Harrison Barnes had 27 points, going 6 for 9 from 3-point range. Kevin Huerter added 20 points.

"They have some good players," Huerter said. "This is a team that, when healthy, you can put against anyone in the East."

The Kings built a 71-50 margin on a 3-point basket by Huerter with 3:10 left in the second quarter. The 76ers went on a 14-3 run but the Kings held on to lead 74-64 at the half.

The 76ers surged back to tie the game at 86 on a three-point play by Harrell with 6:59 left in the third quarter. The Kings regained the lead when Barnes scored the next five points but the 76ers mounted a 16-5 run to end the quarter with a 102-96 lead.

Maxey scored 12 of the 76ers' first 16 points in the third quarter.

"I was telling them (76ers) I was gonna come out aggressive in the third," Maxey said. "I think in the first and third quarter I was letting them (Kings) dictate what shots that I was taking. (In the third), I dictated what we needed. I think I did that for most part of the third quarter."

The 76ers opened a 107-96 lead early in the fourth until the Kings rallied back to cut the lead to one point on two occasions, the last when Keegan Murray made a 3-pointer to make it 127-126 with eight seconds left to play.

After Maxey made two free throws on the next play to extend the lead by three points, Matisse Thybulle fouled Barnes on his three-point attempt. Barnes missed the first, made the second, and then intentionally missed the third shot but the 76ers got the rebound to end the game.

The 76ers swept the series 2-0, including a 123-103 victory in Philadelphia on Dec. 14. The last time the Kings beat the 76ers was 115-108 on Feb. 2, 2019, in Sacramento.

"Give them a lot of credit," Kings coach Mike Brown said. "They came in here and took this game from us."

EMBIID AND HARDEN SIDELINED

Embiid, the league's second-leading scorer, sat out with left foot injury recovery, while Harden was sidelined due to right foot tendon strain management. Harrell and Maxey started in place of the two All-Stars.

TIP-INS

76ers: The 76ers are 18-4 since starting the season 12-12. They have won nine of their first 11 games in January. … Shake Milton had 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds off the bench.

Kings: Chimezie Metu went to the locker room in the second quarter with a left leg injury and did not return. ... Domantas Sabonis has recorded 22 straight double-doubles. ... Fox's four assists early in the first half passed Bob Davies for the eighth spot on the Kings' career list with 2,251.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Saturday, Jan. 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 81, Hodgson Vo-Tech 58

Conrad 72, Christiana 63

Delcastle Tech 63, Brandywine 53

William Penn 75, Salesianum 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 44, First State Military 24

Charter School of Wilmington 59, Newark 18

Delaware Military Academy 41, Padua Academy 38

Friday, Jan. 20

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 56, John Dickinson 24

Caesar Rodney 66, Milford 50

Caravel Academy 80, Tatnall 47

Gunston Day, Md. 46, Sussex Academy 29

Odessa 61, Concord 54

Tower Hill 70, Wilmington Friends 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 45, St. Elizabeth 39

Gunston Day, Md. 41, Sussex Academy 32

St. Georges Tech 61, Lake Forest 50

Tatnall 50, Tower Hill 24

Thomas McKean 51, Glasgow 23

Thursday, Jan. 19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Calvary Christian 34, Holly Grove, Md. 28

Cape Henlopen 62, Dover 60

Conrad 61, MOT Charter 58

Delaware Military Academy 60, First State Military 15

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 27

Indian River 53, Lake Forest 48

Newark 41, Mt. Pleasant 35

Newark Charter 69, Charter School of Wilmington 45

Polytech 67, Sussex Technical 50

Seaford 68, Laurel 63

Sussex Central 44, Smyrna 39

Woodbridge 71, Delmar 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 75, John Dickinson 30

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Cape Henlopen 51, Dover 44

Charter School of Wilmington 63, Newark Charter 15

Conrad 72, MOT Charter 54

Delaware Military Academy 59, First State Military 12

Delmarva Christian 56, St. Peter and Paul, Md. 36

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 38

Hodgson Vo-Tech 51, William Penn 21

Holly Grove, Md. 23, Calvary Christian 16

Howard School of Technology 64, Christiana 33

Lake Forest 50, Indian River 19

Middletown 51, Delcastle Tech 42

Polytech 48, Sussex Technical 30

Red Lion Christian Academy 54, Thomas McKean 26

Sanford 88, St. Andrew's 15

Seaford 48, Laurel 29

Ursuline Academy 52, St. Mark's 21

Woodbridge 63, Delmar 21

Tuesday, Jan. 17

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 57, Hodgson Vo-Tech 51

Caesar Rodney 69, Cape Henlopen 61

Conrad 59, William Penn 28

Delmar 43, Early College 42

Delmarva Christian 79, Salisbury, Md. 70

Glasgow 56, Delcastle Tech 43

Howard School of Technology 62, Sanford 41

John Dickinson 59, Mt. Pleasant 52

Lake Forest 65, Sussex Academy 15

MOT Charter 58, Wilmington Christian 56

Middletown 61, Appoquinimink 45

Milford 65, Smyrna 59

Newark 68, Thomas McKean 34

Newark Charter 53, Alexis I. duPont 47

Odessa 43, Charter School of Wilmington 29

Odyssey Charter 72, Freire Charter School Wilmington 40

Polytech 55, Dover 52

Seaford 85, Indian River 40

St. Elizabeth 67, St. Mark's 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 46, St. Georges Tech 28

Charter School of Wilmington 55, Odessa 13

Conrad 59, William Penn 28

Delcastle Tech 50, Glasgow 15

Delmarva Christian 47, Salisbury, Md. 19

Early College 41, Delmar 39

Lake Forest 49, Sussex Academy 8

Middletown 74, MOT Charter 39

Newark Charter 43, John Dickinson 32

Padua Academy 54, Hodgson Vo-Tech 41

Polytech 50, Dover 43

Smyrna 56, Milford 14

Wilmington Friends 47, St. Andrew's 26

Monday, Jan. 16

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Lake Forest 57, North Caroline, Md. 54

St. Georges Tech 71, Burlington City, N.J. 67

Saturday, Jan. 14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Chichester, Pa. 80, Brandywine 62

Conrad 59, St. Elizabeth 53

Dover 71, Delaware Military Academy 48

First State Military 44, Sussex Academy 15

Indian River 43, Archmere Academy 42

Sussex Central 57, St. Mark's 48

Wilmington Christian 56, Red Lion Christian Academy 52

Delmarva Christian vs. Newark Charter, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 48, Archmere Academy 33

Seaford 51, Smyrna 48

Tatnall 57, Wilmington Friends 24

Ursuline Academy 64, Woodbridge 48

 