Acosta's PK goal lifts Cincinnati over Union

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored on a second-half penalty kick and FC Cincinnati continued the best start in club history with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Acosta's goal came in the 69th minute and gave Cincinnati (5-0-2) back-to-back wins over defending Eastern Conference-champion Philadelphia (2-4-1) after failing to win any of the first eight meetings.

Cincinnati has won a club-record four straight at home and posted clean sheets in three straight matches for the first time. Cincinnati ties a league record with its fifth shutout in its first seven matches — done 11 times previously.

The Union have lost four straight on the road dating to last season. It's their longest road skid since losing six straight spanning the 2017-18 seasons.

The Union outshot Cincinnati 10-8 with a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.

Roman Celentano finished with four saves for Cincinnati. Andre Blake stopped one shot for Philadelphia.

Cincinnati hits the road to play St. Louis City on Saturday. Philadelphia travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL - DIAA Playoffs

Sat. March 11 - State Championship

Salesianum 48, William Penn 44

Thurs. March 9 - Semifinal

Salesianum 51, Middletown 49

William Penn 55, Howard School of Technology 39

Sat. March 4 - Quarterfinal

Howard T. Ennis 55, Appoquinimink 48

Middletown 57, Sanford 42

Salesianum 45, Tower Hill 43

William Penn 71, Seaford 61

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL - DIAA playoffs

Fri. March 10- Championship

Ursuline Academy 58, Sanford 46

Wed. March 8- Semifinals

Sanford 63, Caravel Academy 20

Ursuline Academy 62, Woodbridge 47

Mon. March 6- Quarterfinal

Delaware Military Academy 65, Ursuline Academy 11

Sanford 75, Alexis I. duPont 36

Tatnall 57, Caravel Academy 54

Woodbridge 48, Cape Henlopen 34

 

 