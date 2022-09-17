 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Acuña accounts for all 4 runs as Braves hold off Phillies

  • Comments

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered and drove in four runs off Aaron Nola and flashed some fancy defense in right field, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The victory was dampened because of a broken right pinky finger sustained by second baseman Ozzie Albies, who appeared to be injured sliding head-first safely into second base in the fourth inning.

Acuña went deep for the second straight game, making it 2-0 in the third and tagging Nola for a two-run double in the fourth.

He ran forward and stretched out to strand the bases loaded by robbing Bryce Harper of extra bases in the fifth with Atlanta leading 4-0.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Sept. 17

Archmere Academy 31, Mt. Pleasant 7

Cape Henlopen 42, William Penn 6

Charter School of Wilmington 27, Glasgow 12

Delaware Military Academy 29, Delcastle Tech 20

Newark 31, Concord 7

St. Elizabeth 49, Christiana 6

Thomas McKean 48, Conrad 28

Friday Sept. 16 

Middletown 21  Smyrna 14

Appoquinimink 34  Caesar Rodney 7

Odessa 19  Indian River 0

Red Lion 20  Delmar 19

St. Mark’s 49  Woodbridge 0

Laurel 61  Early College 0

Lake Forest 52  Milford 26

Polytech 30  First State Military 26

Dover 31  St. Georges Tech 6

Caravel 54  Sussex Tech 0

Howard 56  Brandywine 16

Seaford 41  Southern (MD) 10

St. Andrew’s 32  Dickinson 8