 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Acuña delivers late, Braves outlast Phillies 8-7 in 11

  • Comments

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ronald Acuña singled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves stayed close in the NL East race, outlasting the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 in a game that took over six hours to complete because of a two-hour rain delay.

Kyle Schwarber extended his National League-leading home run total to 42 with a pair of solo drives while scoring three times for the Phillies.

Philadelphia holds a 1 1/2-game lead over the Brewers for the third NL wild card spot and a head-to-head tiebreaker over Milwaukee based on a 4-3 season series advantage.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Sept. 24

Charter School of Wilmington 59, John Dickinson 9

Howard School of Technology 38, Archmere Academy 34

Lake Forest 39, Delcastle Tech 0

Salesianum 16, St. Georges Tech 14

St. Mark's 21, Newark 20, 2OT

William Penn 20, Hodgson Vo-Tech 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mt. Pleasant vs. Alexis I. duPont, ccd.

Friday, Sept. 23

Caravel Academy 35, Red Lion Christian Academy 7

Concord 28, Thomas McKean 24

Delmar 35, Milford 7

Dover 33, Cape Henlopen 12

Indian River 28, Brandywine 20

Middletown 14, Appoquinimink 0

Odessa 32, First State Military 0

Seaford 50, Polytech 13

Smyrna 44, Caesar Rodney 0

St. Andrew's 45, Christiana 0

St. Elizabeth 26, Tatnall 0

Wilmington Friends 43, Tower Hill 7

Woodbridge 34, Sussex Technical 7

Thursday, Sept. 22

Delaware Military Academy 41, Conrad 0

Glasgow 42, Early College 6