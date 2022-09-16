 Skip to main content
Acuña homers in 6-run 8th, Braves beat Phillies 7-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a six-run eighth inning off Seranthony Domínguez and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 7-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The opposite field shot erased a 2-1 deficit and touched off a wild celebration at sold-out Truist Park, helping the Braves stay one game behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

William Contreras connected off Phillies starter Ranger Suárez to make it 1-all in the fourth and added an RBI single off Domínguez to make it 4-2. Contreras went 3 for 4.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Friday Sept. 16 

Middletown 21  Smyrna 14

Appoquinimink 34  Caesar Rodney 7

Odessa 19  Indian River 0

Red Lion 20  Delmar 19

St. Mark’s 49  Woodbridge 0

Laurel 61  Early College 0

Lake Forest 52  Milford 26

Polytech 30  First State Military 26

Dover 31  St. Georges Tech 6

Caravel 54  Sussex Tech 0

Howard 56  Brandywine 16

Seaford 41  Southern (MD) 10

St. Andrew’s 32  Dickinson 8