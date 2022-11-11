 Skip to main content
Air Force wins 75-71 against Delaware

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder had 26 points in Air Force’s 75-71 win over Delaware in college basketball on Friday night.

Heidbreder added seven rebounds for the Falcons (1-1). Ethan Taylor scored 14 points, going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 5 from the line. Camden Vander Zwaag recorded nine points and shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-1) were led by Jameer Nelson Jr., who recorded 18 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Jyare Davis added 15 points and four assists for Delaware. Ebby Asamoah also had 13 points.

Heidbreder put up 14 points in the first half for Air Force, which led 37-27 at the break. Air Force was outscored by six points in the second half but held on for the victory. Heidbreder led the way with 12 second-half points.

NEXT UP

 Delaware visits Duke on Friday.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Delaware High School Football

 

Friday, Nov. 11

Middletown 21, Hodgson Vo-Tech 14

Smyrna 40, Cape Henlopen 13

Sussex Central 35, Caesar Rodney 0

Thursday, Nov. 10

Caravel Academy 35, St. Elizabeth 0

Howard School of Technology 52, Woodbridge 22

Lake Forest 48, Thomas McKean 14

Laurel 42, Delmar 13

Red Lion Christian Academy 50, Delcastle Tech 20

Sussex Technical 34, Odessa 12