AP source: Orioles, RHP Kyle Gibson agree to 1-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a one-year contract with right-hander Kyle Gibson, adding a veteran arm to their pitching staff ahead of the winter meetings.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is pending a physical.

The 35-year-old Gibson went 10-8 with a 5.05 ERA in 31 starts for Philadelphia this year.

He also pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in two relief appearances in the postseason as the Phillies made it to the World Series before losing to Houston.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Saturday, Dec. 3

 

Delaware High School Football

DIAA Playoffs - Class 2A - Semifinal

Wilmington Friends 14, St. Mark's 0

Delaware High School Boys Basketball

Milford 65, St. Mark's 55

 

Delaware High School Girls Basketball

Odyssey Charter 68, Brandywine 24

Friday, Dec. 2

 

Delaware High School Football

DIAA Playoffs - Class 2A - Semifinal

Caravel Academy 30, Archmere Academy 6

Delaware High School Boys Basketball

Appoquinimink 75, Delmarva Christian 37

Concord 48, John Dickinson 39

Indian River 64, Worcester Prep School, Md. 47

MOT Charter 50, Red Lion Christian Academy 30

Newark 68, Great Oaks Charter School 40

Tower Hill 65, Newark Charter 28

 

Delaware High School Girls Basketball

Caesar Rodney 46, Delcastle Tech 27

Charter School of Wilmington 31, St. Andrew's 23

Delaware Military Academy 41, Tri-State Christian, Md. 26

MOT Charter 58, First State Military 17

Sussex Central 59, Odessa 47

 