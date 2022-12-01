 Skip to main content
AP Source: RHP Eflin agrees to $40 million deal with Rays

Rays Eflin Baseball

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Zach Eflin pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, April 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. Eflin has agreed to join the Tampa Bay Rays on a three-year, $40 million contract that’s the largest the club has ever awarded in free agency, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the deals tells the Associated Press that former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin has agreed to join the Tampa Bay Rays on a three-year, $40 million contract that's the largest the club has ever awarded in free agency.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical and has not been announced.

Eflin spent portions of seven seasons with the Phillies.

He will join a rotation that includes All-Star lefty Shane McClanahan and right-handers Tyler Glasnow and Drew Rasmussen.

The Rays will pay him $11 million in 2023, $11 million in 2024 and $18 million in 2025.

