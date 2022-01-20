NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ebby Asamoah had 19 points to lead five Delaware players in double figures as the Fightin' Blue Hens topped William & Mary 84-74.
Kevin Anderson added 18 points for the Fightin' Blue Hens on Thursday night. Andrew Carr chipped in 14, Ryan Allen scored 12 and Jameer Nelson Jr. had 12.
Delaware (13-6, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association) posted a season-high 24 assists. Meanwhile, the Fightin' Blue Hens swatted a season-high 11 blocks.
Ben Wight led the Tribe with a career-high 21 points.
------
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP--Top25