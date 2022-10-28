 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Astros, Phillies set rosters ahead of World Series

  • Comments
World Series prep

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena warms up during batting practice ahead of Game 1 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Houston. Game 1 of the series starts Friday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 AP Photo/David J. Phillip

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies made only minor changes from their Championship Series rosters for their World Series rosters ahead of Game 1 on Friday night.

Houston added left-hander reliever Will Smith, who was left the roster for the first two rounds of the playoffs. The 33-year-old Smith was acquired in a trade from the Braves this summer, was in seven playoff series and helped Atlanta to a World Series win over the Astros last season.

Houston took right-hander Seth Martinez, who did not pitch in the ALCS, off the roster to make room for Smith.

The Phillies added utility player Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson to the roster and took utility player Dalton Guthrie and right-hander Bailey Falter off.

Maton was on the Wild Card roster but did not play in the series against St. Louis. The left-handed hitter is the brother of Houston reliever Phil Maton, who is out for the season after breaking his pinkie punching a locker after giving up a hit to his brother in the team’s regular season finale.

Guthrie took Maton’s place on the NLDS and NLCS rosters but only one had one appearance as a pinch-runner against the Braves in the Division Series.

Nelson was on the NLDS roster but did not appear in a game.

Falter started Game 4 of the NLCS, giving up three hits and four runs in 2/3 innings in his postseason debut.

Houston’s roster has 13 pitchers, two catchers, eight infielders and three outfielders.

The Phillies have 13 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

Friday, Oct. 28

Appoquinimink 21, Cape Henlopen 14

Caravel Academy 24, Delmar 14

Howard School of Technology 40, Tower Hill 6

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 58, Middletown 0

Lake Forest 58, Woodbridge 14

Laurel 40, Seaford 12

Milford 46, Sussex Technical 35

Red Lion Christian Academy 56, Odessa 14

Smyrna 42, Salesianum 21

St. Elizabeth 48, Charter School of Wilmington 10

St. Mark's 42, Delcastle Tech 6

Wilmington Friends 42, Brandywine 9