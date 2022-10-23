'Bedlam at the Bank' | Phillies advance to World Series

"It's Bedlam at the Bank!"
Those were the words from Phillies radio announcer Scott Franzke as Bryce Harper slammed a 2-run homer in the Citizens Bank Park seats in left, the deciding runs in a 4-3 victory over the Padres that sent the Phillies to the 2022 World Series.
The drama came on a rainy, Sunday afternoon in South Philadelphia, where it would be at least questionable if Major League Baseball wasn't under a mandated timetable to wrap up a season that started late due to lockout.
It seemed to take its toll in the 7th, after the Padres' Jake Cronenworth chased starter Zack Wheeler with a leadoff single.
Seranthony Dominguez entered, and as the rain become its heaviest, the reliever gave up an RBI double to Josh Bell, and then threw two wild pitches allowed Jose Azocar to reach third and score the go-ahead run.
But Harper reversed the damage off of Robert Suarez, who gave up a leadoff single to J.T. Realmuto, and the Phillies catcher could trot home after Harper's homer sent the Delaware Valley into "Bedlam."
“I hit the ball, and I just looked at my dugout and kind of it’s for all of them,” Harper said. “It’s for this whole team. It’s for this whole organization.”
The lefty-swinging Harper connected off a righty — the Padres had left-handed closer Josh Hader warming in the bullpen, but didn’t bring him in.
“It’s a thought at this point, but that wasn’t what we were thinking,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “We were trying to get to four-out position for Hader, and we had a lot of confidence in Suarez.”
David Robertson, who the Phillies acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, started the 9th, but after getting an out, a pair of walks forced the Phillies to go to Game 3 starter Ranger Suarez, who had previously served as the Phillies closer.
Suarez would get that two-out save on just two pitches, and the party was on.
Rhys Hoskins hit his third two-run homer in two days to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the 3rd inning.
Juan Soto, the Padres big trading deadline aquisition from the Phils' rival Washington Nationals hit a 439-foot blast to get the game back to 2-1, and set up a dramatic ending.
Wheeler pitched 6+ innings, giving up just 3 hits, 2 runs, and the homer to Wheeler.
Jose Alvarado earned the victory, pitching a around a walk and hit in the 8th inning, keeping the game in reach for Harper's bat.
Harper was named NLCS MVP and he as parked the trophy on a dais, he made it clear the personal awards meant nothing to him without a ring.
“I don’t really care about this but MLB is making me do it,” Harper said.
The Phillie Phanatic swayed a National League champions flag as the postseason banger “Dancing On My Own” blared throughout the stadium. Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos stripped off their shirts and danced in the clubhouse. Cigars were let. Cheap beer was sprayed. The alcohol puddles on the carpet went deeper than the ones caused by the rain in a sloppy, gusty Game 5.
Philly, get ready.
This sixth-seeded Phillies — yes, that is a thing this season — feel they’re just getting started.
Harper, who turned 30 last week, is batting 439 (18 for 41) with six doubles, five homers, 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored over 11 postseason games. He has hit in 10 straight and has reached base in 11 straight.
And the feared designated hitter can keep those streaks alive when he plays in his first World Series.
“To a certain degree, it’s getting overlooked because of who he is and the star that he is,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “He’s a guy that’s a big star that’s delivered. Can’t say enough about that.”
Philadelphia finished third in the NL East at 87-75, a full 14 games behind the 101-win Braves this season, and were the last club in the majors to make the 12-team playoff field. After a 2-0 sweep of NL Central champion St. Louis in MLB’s newly created wild-card round, the Phillies needed only four games to knock out Atlanta, the defending World Series champs.
Now they’ll try to become the first team that finished in third place to win a World Series.
The Phillies advance to their first World Series since 2009, and will face either the Houston Astros or New York Yankees on the road on Friday night.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.