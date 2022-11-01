 Skip to main content
Biden barbs 'virulent' Phillies fans during World Series

Jill Biden Phillies

First lady Jill Biden gestures in support of the Philadelphia Phillies as she and President Joe Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Washington. The Bidens are returning to Washington after spending the weekend at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden took his own playful swing at Philly's infamously ornery sports fans, including one real close to home.

Biden called Philadelphia Phillies supporters "the most virulent, obnoxious fans in the world" while campaigning in Florida.

He made his remarks hours before the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

First lady Jill Biden wasn't on the campaign trail with her husband in Florida. She's set to attend Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.

The president often kids about his wife being "a Philly girl" and her rooting interests in the local teams.

