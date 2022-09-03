 Skip to main content
Blake propels Union to 2-0 victory over Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored and Andre Blake stopped three shots to lead the Philadelphia Union to a 2-0 win Saturday over the New York Red Bulls.

Uhre's goal put the Union (17-4-9) up for good at 1-0 in the 48th minute. Jack Mcglynn got an assist on the score.

The Union also got one goal from Daniel Gazdag.

The Red Bulls (13-9-8) outshot the Union 8-5. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Blake saved all three shots he faced for the Union. Carlos Miguel saved one of the three shots he faced for the Red Bulls.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with the Union hosting Orlando City while the Red Bulls host the New England Revolution.

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Sept. 3

St. John's, D.C. 42, Middletown 0

Sussex Central 39, William Penn 14

Friday, Sept. 2

DMA at Howard - suspended

Arundel (MD) 21, Dover  19

Milford 32, Cambridge/SD (MD) 6

Seaford, Del. 41, Col. Richardson (MD) 14

Thursday Sept. 1

Hodgson Vo-Tech 31, Caesar Rodney 0

Laurel 31, Sussex Technical 7

Salesianum 28, Cape Henlopen 21