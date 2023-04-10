 Skip to main content
Blue Coats celebration happening Monday in Wilmington

Blue Coats championship
Courtesy: Delaware Blue Coats

Governor John Carney will host a celebration honoring the G-League Champion Delaware Blue Coats at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023.

The Blue Coats won the franchise's first ever title on April 6th, beating the Rio Grande Valley Vipers two games to none in a best of three final series.

The event will be held at Freedom Plaza in downtown Wilmington, between the State office building and the City/County Building.

Jaden Springer and Mac McClung are two way players for the Blue Coats and 76ers.

McClung the NBA's reigning Slam Dunk Champion, had 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists in the Sixers final regular season game on Sunday, a 134 - 105 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

