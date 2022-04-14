 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blue Coats to host Game 2 of G League Championship Series tonight

  • Comments
Chase Fieldhouse

WDEL file

 JPMorgan Chase

The Delaware Blue Coats will look to stay alive in the G League's Championship series when they host Rio Grand Valley tonight at 8pm at the Chase Fieldhouse.

Delaware was placed on the brink of elimination Tuesday night when they fell 145-128 to the Vipers in Texas.

The Blue Coats are led by Sixers two-way player Myles Powell. The former Seton Hall Guard scored 22 points in Tuesday night's loss. He's also played 11 games for the Sixers this season.

Tulsa-alum Shaq Harrison netted 22 points, while UNLV's Patrick McCaw led the way with 24 points and 9 rebounds.

Charlie Brown, Jr. from St. Joe's has been a key player for the Blue Coats as well, but missed Game 1 due to health protocol, and his status for tonight's game is uncertain.

Rio Grande Valley was powered by Daishen Nix, who went straight to the G League Ignite from high school. He scored 31 points in Tuesday's victory, while Houston Rockets two-way player Trevelin Queen scored 44 points with 7 rebounds.

Like Powell, Queen has also played 11 NBA games this season.

Tip-off for Game 2 is tonight at 8 p.m., tickets are still available. The game is also going to be shown on ESPNEWS.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

DIAA State Championship

Boys State Championship game - 3/12/22

Tower Hill 79, Salesianum 43

Girls State Championship game - 3/11/22

Caravel Academy 53, Sanford 47, OT

BOYS BASKETBALL - Semifinal - 3/10/22

Salesianum 58, Howard School of Technology 50

Tower Hill 58, Seaford 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Semifinal - 3/9/22

Caravel Academy 54, Tatnall 36

Sanford 43, Ursuline Academy 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Quarterfinal - 3/7/22

Caravel Academy 50, Woodbridge 40

Sanford 53, Cape Henlopen 27

Tatnall 48, St. Elizabeth 28

Ursuline Academy 57, Charter School of Wilmington 42

BOYS BASKETBALL - Quarterfinal - 3/5/22

Howard School of Technology 46, Sanford 41

Salesianum 57, Dover 51, OT

Seaford 70, St. Andrew's 46

Tower Hill 43, St. Mark's 41, 4OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Second Round - 3/4/22

Cape Henlopen 58, Delmarva Christian 45

Caravel Academy 63, Caesar Rodney 44

Charter School of Wilmington 41, St. Mark's 39

Sanford 58, Archmere Academy 25

St. Elizabeth 53, Dover 41

Tatnall 57, Alexis I. duPont 21

Ursuline Academy 56, Wilmington Friends 22

Woodbridge 47, Lake Forest 43

BOYS BASKETBALL - Second Round - 3/3/22

Howard School of Technology 83, Smyrna 54

Dover 70, Middletown 45

Salesianum 66, Laurel 55

Sanford 55, Caesar Rodney 48

Seaford 76, Appoquinimink 57

St. Andrew's 61, Caravel Academy 51

St. Mark's 51, William Penn 43

Tower Hill 60, Delmar 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL - First Round - 3/2/22

Alexis I. duPont 87, Laurel 61

Archmere Academy 52, Seaford 26

Caesar Rodney 44, Appoquinimink 31

Cape Henlopen 66, Red Lion Christian Academy 43

Dover 58, Padua Academy 40

St. Mark's 39, Delaware Military Academy 26

Wilmington Friends 39, St. Georges Tech 30

Woodbridge 63, Conrad 38

BOYS BASKETBALL - First Round - 3/1/22

Caesar Rodney 57, Archmere Academy 33

Delmar 59, Woodbridge 54

Dover 83, Polytech 46

Laurel 68, Alexis I. duPont 63

Seaford 76, Tatnall 62

Smyrna 67, St. Georges Tech 46

 