Blue Jays outslug Phillies 18-11

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Jackie Bradley Jr. added a three-run shot in the ninth and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Philadelphia Phillies 18-11 in a matchup of teams fighting for wild-card berths.

The Blue Jays have won five of seven games and have a firm grip on the top wild-card spot in the American

League. The Phillies lost their fifth straight game and hold the final wild-card spot in the National League.

Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-best 40th homer of the season for the Phillies and J.T. Realmuto had five hits.

The Blue Jays had 21 hits and scored in every inning but the fourth.

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Sept. 17

Archmere Academy 31, Mt. Pleasant 7

Cape Henlopen 42, William Penn 6

Charter School of Wilmington 27, Glasgow 12

Delaware Military Academy 29, Delcastle Tech 20

Newark 31, Concord 7

St. Elizabeth 49, Christiana 6

Thomas McKean 48, Conrad 28

Friday Sept. 16 

Middletown 21  Smyrna 14

Appoquinimink 34  Caesar Rodney 7

Odessa 19  Indian River 0

Red Lion 20  Delmar 19

St. Mark’s 49  Woodbridge 0

Laurel 61  Early College 0

Lake Forest 52  Milford 26

Polytech 30  First State Military 26

Dover 31  St. Georges Tech 6

Caravel 54  Sussex Tech 0

Howard 56  Brandywine 16

Seaford 41  Southern (MD) 10

St. Andrew’s 32  Dickinson 8