Bohm's HR helps Phils beat Nats after 3 1/2-hour rain delay

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm hit the go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-5 win over the Washington Nationals in a game interrupted 3 hours, 36 minutes by rain.

Bohm raised his right arm and pointed toward the clear sky after his 11th homer of the season sailed into the right-field seats for a 7-5 lead.

Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer for the Phillies and had four RBIs.

The delay came with the Phillies leading 1-0 through two innings and was the longest single in-game break in franchise history.

The Phillies kept their hold on the second NL wild-card spot with 22 games left and their first playoff appearance since 2011 well in sight.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Sept. 10 

Dover 34, Hodgson Vo-Tech 7

Howard School of Technology 48, Concord 0

Lake Forest 22, Mt. Pleasant 12

Newark 46, Christiana 0

St. Elizabeth 45, Conrad 6

William Penn 21, Penn Wood, Pa. 5

Friday Sept. 9 

Archbishop Curley, Md. 44, Delaware Military Academy 12

Charter School of Wilmington 21, First State Military 6

John Dickinson 8, Early College 6

Laurel 45, Brandywine 0

Seaford 34, Tower Hill 21

Severn, Md. 41, St. Andrew's 30

Smyrna 14, Arundel, Md. 0

St. Georges Tech 41, Caesar Rodney 6

St. Mark's 48, Red Lion Christian Academy 0

Stephen Decatur, Md. 42, Indian River 0

Sussex Central 7, Salesianum 0

Sussex Technical 28, Delcastle Tech 20

Thomas McKean 28, Odessa 14

Wilmington Friends 31, Delmar 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appoquinimink vs. Olney Charter, Pa., ppd.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Archmere Academy 42, Tatnall 0

Cape Henlopen 42, Woodbridge 26

Caravel Academy 43, Glasgow 0

 