Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and was 1-3 on a four-game road trip that slipped the Wild out of the top eight spots in the Western Conference wild-card standings.

Boldy, who assisted on Zuccarello's winner, had his third multi-goal game of the season. The 21-year-old left wing has 16 goals in his second NHL season and has seven points during a four-game point streak.

"You want to get out of it as quick as you can," Boldy said of the losing streak. "I think it was just kind of get to our game, play our style and not give them anything. I think we're giving teams a little bit too much. We played really well tonight, really hard."

With goalie Carter Hart pulled in the final minutes, Tony DeAngelo sent the game into overtime for the Flyers with his eighth goal of the season with 1:28 remaining in regulation. He wristed a shot high above Fleury's shoulder that just found its way under the crossbar.

Noah Cates also scored for Philadelphia, which has lost five of seven. Hart stopped 20 shots.

"Happy we get a point, but it leaves you wanting more," Flyers coach John Tortorella said.

While the teams are infrequent opponents in separate conferences, both appeared to be looking for an early spark. There were three matching fighting majors in the first 10 minutes, all coming within 16 seconds of each other.

Another fight came early in the second period and there was a big skirmish behind Minnesota's net in the third.

"We lost three in a row," said Wild forward Ryan Reaves, who started the series of fights against Nicolas Deslauriers. "They were outshooting us and in our zone a lot. Just a little sleepy start. I think it was time to try to build some energy. That's my job."

The Wild's tough road trip included the benching of veteran defenseman Matt Dumba for two games. Veteran center Ryan Hartman, who scored 34 goals last season while part of Minnesota's top line, was a healthy scratch Thursday, with coach Dean Evason lambasting Hartman's penchant for taking penalties.

Cates, a Minnesota native, was credited with a goal to open the scoring just 5:14 into the first period. Rasmus Ristolainen's point shot deflected off Cates and trickled past Fleury.

"Definitely super special, very happy with that," Cates said. "Definitely have scored in other situations: high school and college, I think, I scored here as well, so definitely nice to get one in the NHL."

Boldy, who signed a seven-year, $49 million contract extension on Jan. 16, scored his first of the game in the second, sending home a behind-the-net pass from Marcus Foligno that first went off a Flyers stick.

Boldy's second goal came on the power play as Kirill Kaprizov sent a pass across the crease to Boldy, who was crashing the net.

"For him to help his team he needs to shoot the puck into the net because he has the ability to do that," Evason said. "Not everybody does. A lot of guys don't have his gifts. His shot. His vision. His positioning. He has that. He needs to shoot it in the net and understand that he's not being selfish. He's being unselfish by helping his team win."

PAINFUL

The Flyers lost forwards Zack MacEwen (upper body) and Wade Allison (lower body) during the game. MacEwen was involved in one of the fights against Foligno. Allison, who also was in a fight with Mason Shaw, later left after blocking a shot.

NO OT

Philadelphia fell to 1-9 in overtime this season.

"You've got to find a way to win some of these games in overtime," DeAngelo said. "We're doing a good job of staying in every game and giving ourselves a chance to win, but not finishing the job enough."

UP NEXT

Flyers: Play at Winnipeg on Saturday.

Wild: Host Buffalo on Saturday.

Thursday, Jan. 26

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 60, Cape Henlopen 54

Delmarva Christian 68, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 31

Lake Forest 45, Milford 36

MOT Charter 54, Delaware Military Academy 47

Mt. Pleasant 61, Thomas McKean 29

Newark 44, Early College 37

Polytech 72, Woodbridge 50

Sanford 52, Tatnall 35

St. Georges Tech 57, Howard School of Technology 50

William Penn 70, Alexis I. duPont 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 52, Concord 34

Cape Henlopen 61, Appoquinimink 55

Charter School of Wilmington 75, MOT Charter 26

Delaware Military Academy 53, Middletown 39

Delcastle Tech 33, Newark Charter 28

Dover 43, St. Georges Tech 41

John Dickinson 55, First State Military 21

Smyrna 50, Howard School of Technology 43

St. Elizabeth 47, St. Mark's 30

Sussex Central 49, Sussex Academy 23

Thomas McKean 37, Brandywine 35

Wednesday, Jan. 25

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 51, Newark Charter 46

Odessa 60, John Dickinson 40

Smyrna 56, Cambridge/SD, Md. 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Hodgson Vo-Tech 47, Christiana 21

 

Tuesday, Jan. 24

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 71, Howard School of Technology 51

Appoquinimink 71, Caravel Academy 62, OT

Cape Henlopen 59, Sussex Technical 37

Charter School of Wilmington 61, Wilmington Christian 42

Conrad 70, First State Military 28

Delmarva Christian 61, Gunston Day, Md. 41

Dover 78, Smyrna 72, OT

Glasgow 79, Concord 72

Indian River 56, Delmar 46

Milford 64, Sussex Central 58

Mt. Pleasant 56, Delcastle Tech 55

Polytech 73, Caesar Rodney 53

Salesianum 51, Middletown 32

Sanford 62, Wilmington Friends 59

Seaford 79, Lake Forest 44

St. Elizabeth 69, Delaware Military Academy 28

St. Georges Tech 68, Newark 45

Tower Hill 58, Tatnall 48

Woodbridge 93, Sussex Academy 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 71, Howard School of Technology 51

Cape Henlopen 64, Sussex Technical 27

Delmar 39, Indian River 26

Polytech 41, Caesar Rodney 39

Red Lion Christian Academy 49, Brandywine 15

Sanford 62, Wilmington Friends 20

Seaford 49, Lake Forest 47

Smyrna 64, Dover 51

St. Elizabeth 46, Delaware Military Academy 41

Sussex Central 43, Milford 13

Tower Hill 49, Delcastle Tech 28

Ursuline Academy 66, St. Georges Tech 35

Woodbridge 65, Sussex Academy 6

Monday, Jan. 23

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 55, Thomas McKean 47

Ferris 80, Great Oaks Charter School 77

Newark Charter 52, MOT Charter 38

Odessa 55, Early College 28

St. Mark's 47, Archmere Academy 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Concord Christian Academy vs. West Chester Christian, Pa., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Greenwood Mennonite School 46, Salisbury, Md. 37

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, John Dickinson 34

Middletown 44, Concord 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Concord Christian Academy vs. West Chester Christian, Pa., ccd.

Saturday, Jan. 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 81, Hodgson Vo-Tech 58

Conrad 72, Christiana 63

Delcastle Tech 63, Brandywine 53

William Penn 75, Salesianum 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 44, First State Military 24

Charter School of Wilmington 59, Newark 18

Delaware Military Academy 41, Padua Academy 38

Friday, Jan. 20

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 56, John Dickinson 24

Caesar Rodney 66, Milford 50

Caravel Academy 80, Tatnall 47

Gunston Day, Md. 46, Sussex Academy 29

Odessa 61, Concord 54

Tower Hill 70, Wilmington Friends 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 45, St. Elizabeth 39

Gunston Day, Md. 41, Sussex Academy 32

St. Georges Tech 61, Lake Forest 50

Tatnall 50, Tower Hill 24

Thomas McKean 51, Glasgow 23

Thursday, Jan. 19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Calvary Christian 34, Holly Grove, Md. 28

Cape Henlopen 62, Dover 60

Conrad 61, MOT Charter 58

Delaware Military Academy 60, First State Military 15

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 27

Indian River 53, Lake Forest 48

Newark 41, Mt. Pleasant 35

Newark Charter 69, Charter School of Wilmington 45

Polytech 67, Sussex Technical 50

Seaford 68, Laurel 63

Sussex Central 44, Smyrna 39

Woodbridge 71, Delmar 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 75, John Dickinson 30

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Cape Henlopen 51, Dover 44

Charter School of Wilmington 63, Newark Charter 15

Conrad 72, MOT Charter 54

Delaware Military Academy 59, First State Military 12

Delmarva Christian 56, St. Peter and Paul, Md. 36

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 38

Hodgson Vo-Tech 51, William Penn 21

Holly Grove, Md. 23, Calvary Christian 16

Howard School of Technology 64, Christiana 33

Lake Forest 50, Indian River 19

Middletown 51, Delcastle Tech 42

Polytech 48, Sussex Technical 30

Red Lion Christian Academy 54, Thomas McKean 26

Sanford 88, St. Andrew's 15

Seaford 48, Laurel 29

Ursuline Academy 52, St. Mark's 21

Woodbridge 63, Delmar 21