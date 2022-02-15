 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brown leads streaking Celtics to blowout win over 76ers

  • Comments
Celtics 76ers Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, rear, goes up for the shot against Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 Chris Szagola

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaylen Brown thought for a second, but struggled to remember a victory quite as convincing in his career.

Brown scored 26 of his 29 points in the first half and the Boston Celtics won their ninth in a row, dominating the Philadelphia 76ers 135-87 on Tuesday night.

“We’ll take it,” Brown said. “We got the job done tonight. It feels good.”

Jayson Tatum added 28 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Celtics, who have closed ground in the Eastern Conference with their stellar play of late. Boston entered sixth in the East, 4 ½ back of first-place Miami. They have won 11 of 12.

“I love the resolve of what we’re doing,” Boston coach Ime Udoka said.

The margin of victory was the largest by the Celtics over Philadelphia in a rivalry that has been played 457 times. Boston’s previous biggest win was a 124-87 drubbing of Philadelphia on Dec. 20, 1987.

Joel Embiid had 19 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers. The NBA’s leading scorer entering the contest averaging 29.5 points, Embiid had his string of games with at least 25 points end at 31 in a row.

In their franchise history, the 76ers have had only six losses by greater margins than the 48-point blowout on Tuesday.

“They were better in every way: coaching, playing and if there’s another category, they were better in that, too,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said.

James Harden made his first appearance in Philadelphia — but in street clothes. The recently acquired star continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Harden is expected to make his 76ers debut on Feb. 25 at Minnesota.

Earlier Tuesday, Philadelphia introduced Harden at a press conference at the team’s training center in Camden, New Jersey, following last week’s blockbuster trade that sent disgruntled guard Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets. Harden drew a loud ovation when he came onto the court unannounced during pregame warmups, and the arena erupted when he rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell prior to the home introductions.

The 76ers sure could’ve used the 10-time All-Star, three-time scoring champ and former MVP during the game. His first in-person look at his new teammates came in their worst game of the season.

Boston torched Philadelphia in the opening 24 minutes, building a 27-point halftime lead. It got even worse for Philadelphia in the second half.

“We’ve just been playing better overall, clicking better as a unit,” Tatum said. “We just had to be ready from the jump.”

The Celtics did little wrong to start while making 22 of 39 first-half shots and silencing the previously frenzied crowd. Brown made all five of his 3-point attempts and Tatum added 16 at the break.

The 76ers got a little life on Embiid’s jumper that pulled them within 58-41 with 2:26 left before halftime, resulting in a Celtics timeout and Harden — dressed in cut-up jeans and a long pink blazer with yellow sleeves — raising both arms to implore the crowd to get loud.

But Boston closed the half by scoring 11 of the final 12 points, capped by Brown’s 3-pointer at the buzzer that had him dancing back to the locker room and the Celtics ahead 69-42.

The Celtics led by as many as 51 in a second half that featured booing from the dissatisfied home fans.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Celtics: Marcus Smart limped off the court after getting hurt on a drive to the basket with 5:15 left in the second quarter. He appeared to injure his right ankle by stepping on Embiid’s foot and didn’t put any pressure on the ankle while being helped back to the bench. He stayed in the game briefly to shoot the free throws, missing both, before heading to the locker room and not returning. … Robert Williams III (right calf tightness) didn’t play. Williams entered Tuesday averaging 10.0 points and a team-best 9.7 rebounds. He’ll be evaluated on Wednesday to determine his status for the night’s game versus Detroit.

76ers: Embiid again played with a bandage wrapped around his right wrist. He has had his wrist heavily wrapped following Philadelphia’s last two contests, though he downplayed the injury. … Harden missed his final four games with the Nets due to the hamstring injury and hasn’t played in any of the three contests since the 76ers acquired him on Feb. 10, although he did participate in practice on Monday and Tuesday. He’ll also sit out Thursday’s game at Milwaukee.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Derrick White, playing in his third game with Boston after a trade with San Antonio, had 11 points. … Improved to 14-15 on the road. … The teams tied the four-game season series at two apiece. Boston split a pair of home games, losing 108-103 on Dec. 20 and winning 88-87 on Dec. 1. Philadelphia recorded a 111-99 home win on Jan. 14.

76ers: Philadelphia’s largest-ever loss was a 56-point defeat on Jan. 2, 1993. … Shot 28.7% (23 of 80) from the field. … Philadelphia’s previous largest margin of defeat this season was a 35-point loss at Utah on Nov. 10. Embiid wasn’t in the lineup for that game, and their worst loss with their star big man before Tuesday was a 22-point home defeat to the Jazz on Dec. 9. … Veteran Paul Millsap, also part of the deal that brought Harden to Philadelphia, started the fourth quarter and finished with nine points.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Milwaukee on Thursday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

2/15/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 54, Polytech 49

MOT Charter 62, Odyssey Charter 47

Middletown 69, Mt. Pleasant 30

Salesianum 79, St. Elizabeth 52

Sanford 75, Wilmington Christian 66

Seaford 76, Laurel 54

St. Georges Tech 57, Hodgson Vo-Tech 54

St. Mark's 63, Newark Charter 37

Tatnall 41, Wilmington Friends 40

Woodbridge 61, Lake Forest 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 75, Christiana 33

Archmere Academy 45, Padua Academy 42

Cape Henlopen 52, Smyrna 20

Delcastle Tech 54, William Penn 48

Dover 53, Conrad 47

Early College 36, First State Military 25

Lake Forest 46, Sussex Technical 26

Laurel 66, Milford 18

Middletown 61, Mt. Pleasant 49

Newark Charter 39, Red Lion Christian Academy 36

Seaford 57, Woodbridge 53

St. Georges Tech 52, Hodgson Vo-Tech 39

Wilmington Christian 41, Thomas McKean 30

2/14/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 66, Delmarva Christian 64, OT

Caesar Rodney 73, Thomas McKean 39

Concord 65, Red Lion Christian Academy 30

Delcastle Tech 66, Mt. Pleasant 57

Odessa 45, First State Military 28

Seaford 78, Sussex Academy 20

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Delcastle Tech 61, Mt. Pleasant 45

Delmar 55, Laurel 52

MOT Charter 57, Odyssey Charter 20

Odessa 33, First State Military 25

Red Lion Christian Academy 52, Christiana 27

Seaford 49, Sussex Academy 18

2/12/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 52, Delaware Military Academy 15

Caravel Academy 55, Charter School of Wilmington 41

Delmarva Christian 74, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 34

Dover 63, Caesar Rodney 48

Mt. Pleasant 52, Concord 42

Newark Charter 53, Wilmington Christian 34

Sanford 56, Tower Hill 47

St. Mark's 52, Brandywine 51

Wilmington Friends 62, First State Military 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 46, Dover 35

Delaware Military Academy 52, Christiana 16

Delmarva Christian 63, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 21

Howard School of Technology 59, Indian River 12

Red Lion Christian Academy 54, St. Andrew's 40

2/11/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Hodgson Vo-Tech 60, Sussex Technical 44

Laurel 68, Sussex Academy 48

Middletown 72, Woodbridge 56

Newark 52, Conrad 46, OT

Polytech 59, Sussex Central 43

Red Lion Christian Academy 44, Odyssey Charter 40

Salesianum 53, St. Mark's 44, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bohemia Manor, Md. 30, Newark Charter 24

Caravel Academy 61, Tower Hill 19

Hodgson Vo-Tech 49, Sussex Technical 39

Laurel 65, Sussex Academy 30

Padua Academy 50, MOT Charter 23

Sanford 43, Cape Henlopen 25

Seaford 50, Early College 25

St. Mark's 55, Delcastle Tech 35

Ursuline Academy 47, Woodbridge 43

Wilmington Christian 52, First State Military 11

Sanford 66, Sussex Technical 19

 