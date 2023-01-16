 Skip to main content
Bruins top Flyers

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha scored two goals apiece, Jeremy Swayman earned his first shutout of the season and David Krejci had three assists in his 1,000th NHL game to help the Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-0 on Monday.

Pastrnak scored the first goal in the first period and added another during a 4-on-3 power play to start the third to help Boston win for the sixth time in seven games. The Bruins are 21-1-3 at home this season and have the best overall record in the NHL.

Krejci, who interrupted his 16-year Bruins career by playing in his homeland last season, returned to Boston and joined fellow Czechs Pastrnak and Zacha to snap the Flyers three-game winning streak.

Carter Hart stopped 14 shots before he was replaced midway through the second period by Samuel Ersson, who made nine saves the rest of the way. The Flyers lost for just the second time in nine games.

ON THE BOARD

Pastrnak opened the scoring five minutes in when he forced a turnover in the Philadelphia zone and headed for the crease, where he deflected a pass from Zacha into the net. With five minutes left in the period, Zacha put his entire body into a slapshot that made it 2-0 and knocked him from his skates.

Brad Marchand backhanded in a rebound four minutes into the second to give Boston a 3-0 lead. Less than a minute later, Zacha's crossing pass was deflected into the net. Pastrnak made it 5-0 with a one-kneed, one-timer early in the third and then Matt Grzelcyk gave Boston a 6-0 lead with 12 minutes left.

KREJCI 1,000

Krejci received a standing ovation – and the traditional stick-taps from both teams – when the public address system announced after his first shift that he had played in his 1,000th NHL game.

Drafted by Boston in 2004, Krejci spent his first 15 years of his pro career with the Bruins before leaving last season to play in his native Czechia. He returned to Boston this season, and on Monday he became the seventh player ever to play 1,000 games for the Bruins.

He is the third player on the roster to reach the 1,000-game milestone, joining Patrice Bergeron and Nick Foligno.

The team said it would honor Krejci before the game against Ottawa on Feb. 20.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Anaheim on Tuesday night.

Saturday, Jan. 14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Chichester, Pa. 80, Brandywine 62

Conrad 59, St. Elizabeth 53

Dover 71, Delaware Military Academy 48

First State Military 44, Sussex Academy 15

Indian River 43, Archmere Academy 42

Sussex Central 57, St. Mark's 48

Wilmington Christian 56, Red Lion Christian Academy 52

Delmarva Christian vs. Newark Charter, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 48, Archmere Academy 33

Seaford 51, Smyrna 48

Tatnall 57, Wilmington Friends 24

Ursuline Academy 64, Woodbridge 48

Friday, Jan. 13

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Delcastle Tech 49, Hodgson Vo-Tech 42

William Penn 53, Mt. Pleasant 38

Wilmington Friends 60, Odyssey Charter 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 73, Middletown 37

Chester, Pa. 56, Thomas McKean 22

Concord 65, Odyssey Charter 29

Delcastle Tech 42, Hodgson Vo-Tech 40

Thursday, Jan. 12

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 62, St. Mark's 51

Concord 66, Thomas McKean 31

Delmarva Christian 63, Worcester Prep School, Md. 54

Dover 84, Milford 66

Howard School of Technology 56, Glasgow 44

Indian River 80, Sussex Academy 15

Laurel 65, Lake Forest 45

Odessa 59, Christiana 39

Polytech 61, Cape Henlopen 51

Smyrna 51, Sussex Technical 45

Sussex Central 51, Caesar Rodney 50

Tower Hill 58, Caravel Academy 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 66, Newark Charter 16

Caesar Rodney 48, Sussex Central 14

Cape Henlopen 54, Polytech 42

Charter School of Wilmington 50, Wilmington Friends 32

Christiana 33, Odessa 20

Dover 50, Milford 18

Howard School of Technology 77, Glasgow 8

Indian River 50, Sussex Academy 29

Laurel 49, Lake Forest 23

Padua Academy 48, Conrad 43

Sanford 79, Tower Hill 39

Seaford 66, Delmar 55

Smyrna 52, Sussex Technical 33

St. Mark's 46, Red Lion Christian Academy 20

Woodbridge 80, Early College 17

Wednesday, Jan. 11

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 34, MOT Charter 27

Delcastle Tech 56, Newark 46

Wilmington Friends 71, Wilmington Christian 45

William Penn vs. Middletown, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 56, Hodgson Vo-Tech 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

William Penn vs. Chester, Pa., ppd.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 71, Sussex Technical 41

Delaware Valley Classical School 70, Avon Grove Charter, Pa. 62

Dover 85, Smyrna 47

Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 39

Howard School of Technology 53, Appoquinimink 47

Indian River 69, Delmar 53

Mt. Pleasant 42, St. Georges Tech 39

Odessa 77, Odyssey Charter 52

Polytech 70, Caesar Rodney 38

Salesianum 85, Delaware Military Academy 51

Sanford 51, Tower Hill 45

Seaford 66, Lake Forest 30

St. Elizabeth 64, Newark Charter 40

Sussex Central 65, Milford 59

Woodbridge 98, Sussex Academy 17

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Red Lion Christian Academy 36

Archmere Academy 55, First State Military 11

Cape Henlopen 58, Sussex Technical 22

Delmarva Christian 60, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 6

Early College 41, Laurel 37

John Dickinson 47, Brandywine 28

Mt. Pleasant 47, Delcastle Tech 43

Polytech 52, Caesar Rodney 42

Seaford 38, Lake Forest 28

Smyrna 58, Dover 46

St. Elizabeth 67, Newark Charter 19

Sussex Central 48, Milford 43

Tower Hill 58, Wilmington Friends 43

Woodbridge 78, Sussex Academy 16

Monday, Jan. 9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 50, First State Military 28

Newark 53, Concord 50

Wilmington Friends 65, Odessa 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 53, Howard School of Technology 40

Middletown 58, William Penn 19

Odyssey Charter 51, Glasgow 25

 