Campbell ends 4-game skid, beats Delaware State 34-7

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 211 yards and a touchdown and Campbell beat Delaware State 34-7.
Campbell (5-6, 2-3 Big South Conference) snapped a four-game losing streak while Delaware State (5-6, 2-3) ends its season losing four of its last five.
Williams was 13-of-24 passing and threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hite.
Chaney Fitzgerald and Hite combined for eight catches for 162 yards receiving.
NaQuari Rogers and Lamagea McDowell each had a touchdown run for the Camels.
Thomas Bertrand-Hudon carried the ball 28 times for 139 yards and scored on a 5-yard run for Delaware State.