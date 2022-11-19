 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Campbell ends 4-game skid, beats Delaware State 34-7

  • Comments

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 211 yards and a touchdown and Campbell beat Delaware State 34-7.

Campbell (5-6, 2-3 Big South Conference) snapped a four-game losing streak while Delaware State (5-6, 2-3) ends its season losing four of its last five.

Williams was 13-of-24 passing and threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hite.

Chaney Fitzgerald and Hite combined for eight catches for 162 yards receiving.

NaQuari Rogers and Lamagea McDowell each had a touchdown run for the Camels.

Thomas Bertrand-Hudon carried the ball 28 times for 139 yards and scored on a 5-yard run for Delaware State.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

DIAA Playoffs

 

Saturday, Nov. 19

Class 3A

Dover 20, Sussex Central 0

Middletown 34, Salesianum 0

Class 2A 

Archmere Academy 42, Concord 0

Newark 20, Tower Hill 0

Red Lion Christian Academy 36, Delmar 0

Class1A

Seaford 34, Charter School of Wilmington 7

Tatnall 24, Odessa 14

Friday, Nov. 18

Class 3A 

Smyrna 50, Cape Henlopen 0

St. Georges Tech 13, Appoquinimink 7

Class 2A

Lake Forest 27, Delaware Military Academy 20

Class 1A

Laurel 41, St. Andrew’s 7

St. Elizabeth 32, Indian River 21