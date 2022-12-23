 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Canes top Flyers, points streak at franchise-record 14 games

  • Comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesper Fast scored twice in the first period and the Hurricanes set a franchise record with a 14-game points streak, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday night.

"It is something to be proud of," Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. "When we come back (after the holiday break), we want to keep going, keep extending it and just bank those points."

Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov, Martinook and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored as the Hurricanes won their eighth straight. Jordan Staal had three assists and Martinook, Martin Necas and Brett Pesce each had two. Goalie Antti Raanta made 27 saves for the Hurricanes.

A four-goal edge nearly vanished as coach Rod Brind'Amour said the players "were unwrapping their gifts" prematurely.

The team's accomplishments of the past few weeks haven't gone unnoticed.

"You don't put that kind of streak together," Brind'Amour said. "It doesn't just happen. There's definitely a lot of good things we've done. This group comes ready to go which is the most important thing."

Travis Sanheim, Tony DeAngelo, Nick Seeler, Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who tried to rally with three goals in the third period, but lost for the third time in four games.

"We've been behind a lot this year," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "It's kind of the same script we keep on playing."

The loss spoiled the NHL debut of Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson, who was pulled midway through second period and returned with about two minutes left in the frame after Carter Hart exited due to injury. He finished with 25 saves. Hart had six.

Laughton and Konecny scored short-handed as the Flyers cut their deficit to one with three unanswered goals.

Fast scored 3:57 into the game on the first shot on Ersson, who was called up from the American Hockey League earlier in the week when Felix Sandstrom didn't make a two-game trip because of illness.

Sanheim's fourth goal of the season drew the Flyers even at 11:03 of the opening period.

Noesen scored on a redirection on a power play at 14:32 to put Carolina back on top with his 15th goal. Fast's second goal of the game came with 55 seconds left in the period.

DeAngelo scored 61 seconds into the second period, but Svechnikov's team-leading 18th goal restored the Hurricanes' two-goal margin.

Ersson, a 23-year-old Swede, allowed five goals on 22 shots.

"Tough team to come in and play your first game," Tortorella said. "Great experience for him. … Made some great saves in the third period when we needed it. I don't think we gave him much support on his first start in the beginning of the game."

Hart, who leads the NHL in shots faced this season, replaced Ersson. When teammate Rasmus Ristolainen pushed Carolina's Seth Jarvis into the crease on a sequence that resulted in the Hurricanes' sixth goal, Hart exited with an injury with 2:08 left in the second.

NET NUGGETS

It lined up for Hurricanes rookie Pyotr Kochetkov to be in the nets after he was a backup Thursday night in Pittsburgh. But before Friday's game, Brind'Amour said Kochetkov was dealing with "a little tweak" and that it was decided not to have him to start.

Raanta appeared in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Kochetkov had played in 13 of Carolina's previous 16 games. The ailment isn't considered serious, Brind'Amour said.

ICE MATTERS

Center Sebastian Aho, who had 27 points through 26 games, was back in Carolina's lineup after a seven-game absence with a lower-body injury. … DeAngelo, who played last season for the Hurricanes, notched an assist on the first goal for the Flyers. … Opponents have scored first against Philadelphia in 24 of 35 games.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At San Jose on Thursday.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Thursday, Dec. 22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 77, First State Military 33

Appoquinimink 61, Caesar Rodney 55

Cape Henlopen 75, Red Lion Christian Academy 30

Caravel Academy 70, Smyrna 43

Hodgson Vo-Tech 65, Glasgow 55

Newark 50, St. Mark's 35

St. Georges Tech 67, Milford 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 43, Red Lion Christian Academy 26

Delcastle Tech 37, Conrad 34

Delmarva Christian 45, Caesar Rodney 39

St. Georges Tech 53, Howard School of Technology 42

Wednesday, Dec. 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Malvern Prep, Pa. 59, Middletown 56

Academy of the New Church, Pa. 78, Howard School of Technology 49

Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 65, Conrad 48

Philadelphia Roman Catholic, Pa. 59, Salesianum 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Newark 36, Christiana 28

Tuesday, Dec. 20

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 67, Caesar Rodney 61

Early College 47, Delmar 39

Lake Forest 61, Sussex Academy 17

Laurel 56, Woodbridge 40

Milford 61, Smyrna 51

Mt. Pleasant 62, Concord 21

Odessa 62, Conrad 57

Polytech 67, Dover 59

Seaford 98, Indian River 71

Sussex Technical 45, Sussex Central 29

Tatnall 64, Wilmington Christian 13

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 85, First State Military 14

Cape Henlopen 59, Caesar Rodney 27

Caravel Academy 56, Shipley, Pa. 53

Dover 63, Polytech 53

Early College 47, Delmar 39

Howard School of Technology 51, Hodgson Vo-Tech 26

Lake Forest 55, Sussex Academy 22

Milford 61, Smyrna 51

Mt. Pleasant 62, Concord 21

St. Mark's 48, Conrad 35

Sussex Central 59, Sussex Technical 47

Tatnall 69, William Penn 32

Woodbridge 67, Laurel 22

Monday, Dec. 19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 56, Charter School of Wilmington 42

Chester, Pa. 85, Thomas McKean 22

St. Elizabeth 61, First State Military 28

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Odyssey Charter 50, Thomas McKean 34

Saturday, Dec. 17

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bullis, Md. 67, Salesianum 37

Chester, Pa. 57, Delcastle Tech 47

Dover 70, Caesar Rodney 58

Greenwood Mennonite School 61, Tome, Md. 48

Howard School of Technology 61, West Philadelphia, Pa. 58

Laurel 79, Brandywine 49

St. Elizabeth 60, Overbrook, Pa. 45

St. Georges Tech 73, Glasgow 63

Tatnall 71, Newark Charter 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Lackey, Md. 69, Appoquinimink 65

Wilmington Friends 43, Odyssey Charter 27

Friday, Dec. 16

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Salesianum 68, Bullis, Md. 57

Tower Hill 51, William Penn 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Newark 38, Thomas McKean 29

Ranney, N.J. 41, Caravel Academy 38

Tatnall 67, Conrad 35

Thursday, Dec. 15

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 49, Tatnall 37

Appoquinimink 74, Concord 41

Chester, Pa. 68, Newark 60

Conrad 77, Red Lion Christian Academy 29

Delaware Military Academy 43, Delcastle Tech 24

Dover 74, Cape Henlopen 57

Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 12

Lake Forest 46, Indian River 31

Milford 83, Caesar Rodney 67

Mt. Pleasant 69, Brandywine 46

Odessa 53, MOT Charter 41

Polytech 58, Sussex Technical 22

St. Mark's 34, Charter School of Wilmington 32

Sussex Central 51, Smyrna 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 46, Dover 42

Delaware Military Academy 53, Delcastle Tech 21

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, Thomas McKean 17

Howard School of Technology 53, Middletown 49

Laurel 41, Seaford 11

Mt. Pleasant 64, Brandywine 17

Odyssey Charter 45, Christiana 42

Polytech 46, Sussex Technical 41

Smyrna 48, Sussex Central 29

Woodbridge 64, Delmar 21