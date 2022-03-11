 Skip to main content
Caravel works OT to win 2022 DIAA Girls Basketball Championship

Caravel's India Johnston hits a free throw against Sanford in the 2022 DIAA Girls Basketball Championship Game, she finished with 27 points.

State Player of the Year candidate India Johnston scored 27 points, including 7 in overtime, as Caravel held off Sanford 53-47 to win the school's first-ever DIAA Girls Basketball State Championship.

Caravel raced out to a 21-10 lead 90 seconds into the second quarter with Johnson's jumper in the paint, but Sanford slowly whittled their way back into the contest.

The Bucs led 29-23 at intermission with Johnston's three-pointer doubling the lead in the final minute.

Sanford's Abby Meredith hit a pair of three-pointers in the 3rd quarter, as the Warriors got as close as one point, but trailed 35-32 going into the final scheduled eight minutes.

Zy Kilgoe gave Sanford their first lead since 4-2 with a layup, pushing ahead 39-38.

Following a Johnston free throw, Giniah Gale's layup put Caravel back on top 41-39.

Kilgoe then went on a personal 4-0 run, getting a fastbreak layup and then two free throws with 3:28 to go to get the lead to 43-41, but those would be Sanford's last points of regulation.

Long possessions for both teams went fruitless, but after a Sanford turnover with :47 left, Johnson was able to get to the line and hit two free throws to tie the game. 

A Sanford attempt near the basket at the buzzer missed, and they went to overtime tied at 43.

Zoe Kasher's only points of the night drew first blood for Sanford in overtime, but Jasiyah Crawford's three-point answer sparked the crucial run for Caravel.

A 9-0 run was finished by a Johnston jumper and four free throws, eventually putting Caravel up 52-45 in the final minute, and Sanford could not hit the long-range shots they needed for one more comeback.

Johnson added 7 rebounds to her 27-point night, with Crawford finishing with 12 points, as Caravel finally claimed the championship trophy after falling in the title game 5 times since 2013.

Kilgoe's 16 points led 3 Warriors in double-figures, with Meredith's 12 and Dallas Pierce's 10.  Kashner had a game-high 9 rebounds.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

DIAA State Championship

Boys State Championship game - 3/12/22

Tower Hill 79, Salesianum 43

Girls State Championship game - 3/11/22

Caravel Academy 53, Sanford 47, OT

BOYS BASKETBALL - Semifinal - 3/10/22

Salesianum 58, Howard School of Technology 50

Tower Hill 58, Seaford 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Semifinal - 3/9/22

Caravel Academy 54, Tatnall 36

Sanford 43, Ursuline Academy 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Quarterfinal - 3/7/22

Caravel Academy 50, Woodbridge 40

Sanford 53, Cape Henlopen 27

Tatnall 48, St. Elizabeth 28

Ursuline Academy 57, Charter School of Wilmington 42

BOYS BASKETBALL - Quarterfinal - 3/5/22

Howard School of Technology 46, Sanford 41

Salesianum 57, Dover 51, OT

Seaford 70, St. Andrew's 46

Tower Hill 43, St. Mark's 41, 4OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Second Round - 3/4/22

Cape Henlopen 58, Delmarva Christian 45

Caravel Academy 63, Caesar Rodney 44

Charter School of Wilmington 41, St. Mark's 39

Sanford 58, Archmere Academy 25

St. Elizabeth 53, Dover 41

Tatnall 57, Alexis I. duPont 21

Ursuline Academy 56, Wilmington Friends 22

Woodbridge 47, Lake Forest 43

BOYS BASKETBALL - Second Round - 3/3/22

Howard School of Technology 83, Smyrna 54

Dover 70, Middletown 45

Salesianum 66, Laurel 55

Sanford 55, Caesar Rodney 48

Seaford 76, Appoquinimink 57

St. Andrew's 61, Caravel Academy 51

St. Mark's 51, William Penn 43

Tower Hill 60, Delmar 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL - First Round - 3/2/22

Alexis I. duPont 87, Laurel 61

Archmere Academy 52, Seaford 26

Caesar Rodney 44, Appoquinimink 31

Cape Henlopen 66, Red Lion Christian Academy 43

Dover 58, Padua Academy 40

St. Mark's 39, Delaware Military Academy 26

Wilmington Friends 39, St. Georges Tech 30

Woodbridge 63, Conrad 38

BOYS BASKETBALL - First Round - 3/1/22

Caesar Rodney 57, Archmere Academy 33

Delmar 59, Woodbridge 54

Dover 83, Polytech 46

Laurel 68, Alexis I. duPont 63

Seaford 76, Tatnall 62

Smyrna 67, St. Georges Tech 46

 