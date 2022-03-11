Caravel works OT to win 2022 DIAA Girls Basketball Championship

State Player of the Year candidate India Johnston scored 27 points, including 7 in overtime, as Caravel held off Sanford 53-47 to win the school's first-ever DIAA Girls Basketball State Championship.
Caravel raced out to a 21-10 lead 90 seconds into the second quarter with Johnson's jumper in the paint, but Sanford slowly whittled their way back into the contest.
The Bucs led 29-23 at intermission with Johnston's three-pointer doubling the lead in the final minute.
Sanford's Abby Meredith hit a pair of three-pointers in the 3rd quarter, as the Warriors got as close as one point, but trailed 35-32 going into the final scheduled eight minutes.
Zy Kilgoe gave Sanford their first lead since 4-2 with a layup, pushing ahead 39-38.
Following a Johnston free throw, Giniah Gale's layup put Caravel back on top 41-39.
Kilgoe then went on a personal 4-0 run, getting a fastbreak layup and then two free throws with 3:28 to go to get the lead to 43-41, but those would be Sanford's last points of regulation.
Long possessions for both teams went fruitless, but after a Sanford turnover with :47 left, Johnson was able to get to the line and hit two free throws to tie the game.
A Sanford attempt near the basket at the buzzer missed, and they went to overtime tied at 43.
Zoe Kasher's only points of the night drew first blood for Sanford in overtime, but Jasiyah Crawford's three-point answer sparked the crucial run for Caravel.
A 9-0 run was finished by a Johnston jumper and four free throws, eventually putting Caravel up 52-45 in the final minute, and Sanford could not hit the long-range shots they needed for one more comeback.
Johnson added 7 rebounds to her 27-point night, with Crawford finishing with 12 points, as Caravel finally claimed the championship trophy after falling in the title game 5 times since 2013.
Kilgoe's 16 points led 3 Warriors in double-figures, with Meredith's 12 and Dallas Pierce's 10. Kashner had a game-high 9 rebounds.