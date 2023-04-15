 Skip to main content
Carranza's goal pulls Union into 2-2 draw with Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Julián Carranza's goal in the 65th minute pulled the Philadelphia Union into a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

The draw snapped a four-game losing streak on the road for Philadelphia, the Union's longest since 2017-2018, when the team lost six straight.

But the Union (2-4-2) haven's won in five straight games overall. The team's last victory was a 1-0 decision over Chicago back on March 11.

Chicago (2-1-4) remained undefeated in the last five matches.

Maren Haile-Selassie gave the Fire the early lead with a goal in the 19th minute. An own-goal to start the second half doubled the Fire's lead at Soldier Field, but Dániel Gazdag converted on a penalty kick in the 62nd to make it 2-1.

The Union pulled even on Carranza's goal some three minutes later.

Chicago has dropped just two matches to Philadelphia at Soldier Field in the past 12 visits since 2014.

Philadelphia returns home to host Toronto on Saturday. Chicago travels to play Atlanta United next Sunday.

