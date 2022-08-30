Carroll's double in debut caps comeback, D-backs beat Phils

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll hit a go-ahead, two-run double in his big league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks climbed out of an early seven-run hole to batter the Philadelphia Phillies 13-7.
The Diamondbacks trailed 7-0 early in the game but rallied for six runs in the fourth inning and six more in the fifth for a 12-7 lead.
Carroll had the hit that pushed the D-backs ahead, breaking a 7-all tie in the fifth with a line drive into left-center that brought home Christian Walker and Emmanuel Rivera.
It was the top prospect's first major league hit.
Carson Kelly added two hits and four RBIs.