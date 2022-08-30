 Skip to main content
Carroll's double in debut caps comeback, D-backs beat Phils

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll hit a go-ahead, two-run double in his big league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks climbed out of an early seven-run hole to batter the Philadelphia Phillies 13-7.

The Diamondbacks trailed 7-0 early in the game but rallied for six runs in the fourth inning and six more in the fifth for a 12-7 lead.

Carroll had the hit that pushed the D-backs ahead, breaking a 7-all tie in the fifth with a line drive into left-center that brought home Christian Walker and Emmanuel Rivera.

It was the top prospect's first major league hit.

Carson Kelly added two hits and four RBIs.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

WDEL Game of the Week

Cape Henlopen at Salesianum - 9/1, 7pm 

Other Week 1 games

Caesar Rodney at Hodgson Vo-Tech

Laurel at Sussex Tech

DMA at Howard

Arundel (MD) at Doer

Milford at Cambridge-South Dorchester (DM)

Seaford at Col. Richardson (MD)