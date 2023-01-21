 Skip to main content
Carter Hart makes 30 saves as Flyers defeat Red Wings 2-1

DETROIT (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers are desperately trying to play their way back into the NHL playoff race. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings are slowly playing their way out of postseason contention.

Scott Laughton snapped a scoreless tie midway through the third period and the Flyers defeated the Red Wings 2-1.

Noah Cates also scored for the Flyers, who are 9-3 in their last 12 games, and goalie Carter Hart stopped 30 shots.

Detroit forward Lucas Raymond scored his 15th of the season with 41.6 seconds left in regulation to spoil Hart's shutout bid.

"It was a close-checking game without a lot of chances, so I liked the way we kept our patience until we got a couple," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "We stayed with it and we waited for opportunities."

Hart saved his best save for last. With three seconds to play, a loose puck landed on Raymond's stick on the edge of the Philadelphia goal crease. He snapped a low shot toward the net, but Hart slid his right pad across to kick the puck off the goal line.

"How did that puck not go in?" Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "Not only did he get a pad on it, he flexed his pad to keep it out. That was pretty impressive by the Hart kid."

The win improved Philadelphia to 20–20-7 on the season. With 47 points, the Flyers moved one point ahead of the Red Wings (19-18-8) in the Eastern Conference standings. However, Philadelphia still remains six points out of the playoffs.

"We knew it was 0-0 on the road and we had a chance to get two points," Laughton said. After the Chicago game (a 4-1 Flyers loss in their previous game), we knew we needed this to get on a roll going into the All-Star game."

The victory ended Philadelphia's three-game losing streak against the Red Wings.

Laughton scored first at 9:01 of the third period with his 12th goal of the season. Flyers center Kevin Hayes passed the puck to Laughton as he was splitting the Detroit defense. Breaking into the clear, Laughton lifted a backhand shot over the glove of Red Wings goalie Ville Husso.

Cates added the second Flyers goal at 13:23 of the final period, converting Travis Konecny's pass for his sixth of the season.

"It just felt like one of those tight games where it was gonna be first play, first mistake," Lalonde said. "Unfortunately, they were the first team to make a play in the third and we were the first team to make a slight mistake."

The Red Wings won all three meetings with the Flyers last season.

They'd also won two in a row from Philadelphia on home ice. In the all-time history of the two franchises, the Red Wings have never won four consecutive regular-season games over the Flyers.

Philadelphia's last win over the Red Wings was a 3-0 shutout victory on Feb. 3, 2020, at Detroit. Laughton also scored the game winner in that victory.

The relentless Flyers blocked 31 Detroit shots. Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov blocked eight. After taking a shot from Detroit forward Michael Rasmussen in the ankle in the second period during a Red Wings power play, Provorov was unable to get to his feet. Defense partner Rasmus Ristolainen pushed Provorov to the Philadelphia bench while the Flyers ragged the puck.

"We talked before the game about getting back a bit harder and blocking some more shots," Hart said. "We did that tonight and there were a lot of big ones. That's a huge part of why we got the win today."

Detroit went 0-for-2 on the power play. Philadelphia was 0-for-1 with the man advantage.

Husso made 23 saves.

TRAINER'S ROOM

The Red Wings were without left-winger Tyler Bertuzzi. He's listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Philadelphia returns home to face the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night.

Red Wings: Complete a quick two-game homestand playing host to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Saturday, Jan. 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 81, Hodgson Vo-Tech 58

Conrad 72, Christiana 63

Delcastle Tech 63, Brandywine 53

William Penn 75, Salesianum 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 44, First State Military 24

Charter School of Wilmington 59, Newark 18

Delaware Military Academy 41, Padua Academy 38

Friday, Jan. 20

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 56, John Dickinson 24

Caesar Rodney 66, Milford 50

Caravel Academy 80, Tatnall 47

Gunston Day, Md. 46, Sussex Academy 29

Odessa 61, Concord 54

Tower Hill 70, Wilmington Friends 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 45, St. Elizabeth 39

Gunston Day, Md. 41, Sussex Academy 32

St. Georges Tech 61, Lake Forest 50

Tatnall 50, Tower Hill 24

Thomas McKean 51, Glasgow 23

Thursday, Jan. 19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Calvary Christian 34, Holly Grove, Md. 28

Cape Henlopen 62, Dover 60

Conrad 61, MOT Charter 58

Delaware Military Academy 60, First State Military 15

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 27

Indian River 53, Lake Forest 48

Newark 41, Mt. Pleasant 35

Newark Charter 69, Charter School of Wilmington 45

Polytech 67, Sussex Technical 50

Seaford 68, Laurel 63

Sussex Central 44, Smyrna 39

Woodbridge 71, Delmar 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 75, John Dickinson 30

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Cape Henlopen 51, Dover 44

Charter School of Wilmington 63, Newark Charter 15

Conrad 72, MOT Charter 54

Delaware Military Academy 59, First State Military 12

Delmarva Christian 56, St. Peter and Paul, Md. 36

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 38

Hodgson Vo-Tech 51, William Penn 21

Holly Grove, Md. 23, Calvary Christian 16

Howard School of Technology 64, Christiana 33

Lake Forest 50, Indian River 19

Middletown 51, Delcastle Tech 42

Polytech 48, Sussex Technical 30

Red Lion Christian Academy 54, Thomas McKean 26

Sanford 88, St. Andrew's 15

Seaford 48, Laurel 29

Ursuline Academy 52, St. Mark's 21

Woodbridge 63, Delmar 21

Tuesday, Jan. 17

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 57, Hodgson Vo-Tech 51

Caesar Rodney 69, Cape Henlopen 61

Conrad 59, William Penn 28

Delmar 43, Early College 42

Delmarva Christian 79, Salisbury, Md. 70

Glasgow 56, Delcastle Tech 43

Howard School of Technology 62, Sanford 41

John Dickinson 59, Mt. Pleasant 52

Lake Forest 65, Sussex Academy 15

MOT Charter 58, Wilmington Christian 56

Middletown 61, Appoquinimink 45

Milford 65, Smyrna 59

Newark 68, Thomas McKean 34

Newark Charter 53, Alexis I. duPont 47

Odessa 43, Charter School of Wilmington 29

Odyssey Charter 72, Freire Charter School Wilmington 40

Polytech 55, Dover 52

Seaford 85, Indian River 40

St. Elizabeth 67, St. Mark's 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 46, St. Georges Tech 28

Charter School of Wilmington 55, Odessa 13

Conrad 59, William Penn 28

Delcastle Tech 50, Glasgow 15

Delmarva Christian 47, Salisbury, Md. 19

Early College 41, Delmar 39

Lake Forest 49, Sussex Academy 8

Middletown 74, MOT Charter 39

Newark Charter 43, John Dickinson 32

Padua Academy 54, Hodgson Vo-Tech 41

Polytech 50, Dover 43

Smyrna 56, Milford 14

Wilmington Friends 47, St. Andrew's 26

Monday, Jan. 16

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Lake Forest 57, North Caroline, Md. 54

St. Georges Tech 71, Burlington City, N.J. 67

Saturday, Jan. 14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Chichester, Pa. 80, Brandywine 62

Conrad 59, St. Elizabeth 53

Dover 71, Delaware Military Academy 48

First State Military 44, Sussex Academy 15

Indian River 43, Archmere Academy 42

Sussex Central 57, St. Mark's 48

Wilmington Christian 56, Red Lion Christian Academy 52

Delmarva Christian vs. Newark Charter, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 48, Archmere Academy 33

Seaford 51, Smyrna 48

Tatnall 57, Wilmington Friends 24

Ursuline Academy 64, Woodbridge 48

 