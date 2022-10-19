 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WDEL is Delaware's Phillies station - hear all the Phillies playoff games on 1150AM/101.7FM WDEL

Carter Verhaeghe scores twice, Panthers beat Flyers 4-3

  • Comments

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Rudolfs Balcers and Josh Mahura each had third-period goals and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Balcers' goal, his first with Florida after signing in the offseason, put the Panthers on top for good.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots for the Panthers, who have won three of four to open the season.

Travis Konency, James van Riemsdyk and Nick Seeler scored for Philadelphia. Kevin Hayes had two assists for the Flyers.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 15

Archmere Academy 28, Tower Hill 14

Delmar 35, Sussex Technical 6

Lake Forest 33, Red Lion Christian Academy 13

Laurel 42, Odessa 0

Mt. Pleasant 34, Brandywine 0

Newark 42, Conrad 8

St. Andrew's 25, Glasgow 16

St. Georges Tech 27, Hodgson Vo-Tech 21

 

Friday, Oct. 14

Cape Henlopen 41, Caesar Rodney 13

Caravel Academy 28, Woodbridge 16

Charter School of Wilmington 41, Early College 0

Salesianum 31, Middletown 21

Seaford 41, First State Military 14

Smyrna 42, Mergenthaler, Md. 20

St. Elizabeth 41, John Dickinson 0

St. Mark's 35, Concord 3

Sussex Central 21, Dover 0

Tatnall 54, Christiana 0

 

Thursday, Oct. 13

Indian River 28, Polytech 21