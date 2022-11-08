 Skip to main content
Cates, Flyers hand Blues eighth straight regulation defeat

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny each had a goal and an assist, Felix Sandstrom made 28 saves and the surprising Philadelphia Flyers handed the St. Louis Blues their eighth straight regulation defeat, 5-1.

Wade Allison and Lukáš Sedlák also scored for rebuilding Philadelphia, which has won seven of 12 and garnered 16 points to start the season under first-year coach John Tortorella.

The Flyers were last in the Metropolitan Division last season.

Ryan O'Reilly scored for the Blues, who set a club record for consecutive losses in regulation.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Nov. 5

Archmere Academy 42, Brandywine 7

Caesar Rodney 26, William Penn 6

Charter School of Wilmington 54, Christiana 0

Delaware Military Academy 13, Concord 12, 2OT

Newark 36, Hodgson Vo-Tech 35

St. Elizabeth 41, Polytech 14

Tatnall 55, St. Andrew's 28

Wilmington Friends 28, Mt. Pleasant 0

Friday, Nov. 4

 Caravel Academy 42, Milford 0

First State Military 28, Early College 14

Lake Forest 58, Delmar 7

Laurel 56, Indian River 14

Middletown 42, Sussex Central 16

Odessa 14, Seaford 7

Red Lion Christian Academy 61, Woodbridge 16

Salesianum 18, Dover 16

Smyrna 52, Appoquinimink 12

St. Georges Tech 28, Cape Henlopen 19

Tower Hill 50, Pennington, N.J. 8

Thursday, Nov. 3

Conrad 26, Delcastle Tech 20

St. Mark's 48, Thomas McKean 13