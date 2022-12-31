 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cates, Flyers snap Kings' unbeaten streak with 4-2 win

  • Comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers are starting to find success through two unconventional means — short-handed goals and rookie goaltending.

Noah Cates scored a go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period and Samuel Ersson made 27 saves to win for the second time in three starts as the Flyers snapped the Los Angeles Kings seven-game point streak with a 4-2 victory Saturday afternoon.

"We may not do the right things at certain times and may have struggles here and there, but we play hard," coach John Tortorella said after the Flyers won consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 8. "I think if you continue to do that, you find a way to get some results."

The Flyers have scored short-handed five times in the last six games. Cates gave Philadelphia a 3-2 lead at 13:01 of the third when his shot from the point went into the upper corner of the net.

"I just wanted to hop up and kill time. We had a couple of drivers go to the nets and I sifted one through a screen," said Cates, who scored for the first time in 21 games. "Just killing those power plays can give us momentum. And if we put one in the back of the net, that's huge for us."

Ersson improved to 2-0 in net and kept the Kings scoreless after giving up a pair of first-period goals. After allowing five goals in his debut at Carolina on Dec. 23, he has allowed only five goals in the past two games.

"It's huge, both for me and the group. We're showing resilience and a lot of character," Ersson said. "You feel like you always have a chance to come back in games like this. So just gotta keep going."

Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who have won three of their past five.

Philip Danault had a goal and extended his point streak to seven for the Kings, who were 6-0-1 coming into the game. Adrian Kempe also scored and Jonathan Quick made 19 saves.

"It felt like we could never get it going all night. We had spurts of good play, and then we'd fall off a little bit, so we probably got what we deserved tonight," Kings coach Todd McLellan said.

Kempe opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 9:46 of the first period.

The Kings had a two-man advantage and Kempe hammered in a one-timer from the right faceoff dot after getting a pass from defenseman Drew Doughty.

Laughton evened it at 12:15 of the first on the power play when he beat Quick on the short side with a slap shot from the right faceoff circle.

But 57 seconds later, Danault extended his point streak and gave the Kings a 2-1 lead when he got a pass from Viktor Arvidsson on a two-on-one rush and put a slap shot under Ersson's glove from the left faceoff circle.

Danault, who has five goals and four assists during his streak, matched a career high set last season.

Tippett tied it at 9:02 of the second when he weaved past Los Angeles' defense and knocked a snap shot into the upper corner of the net.

Konecny added an empty-net score with 27 seconds remaining.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Continue their road trip against Anaheim on Monday.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Friday, Dec. 30

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 45, St. Elizabeth 40

Newark Charter 59, Oxford, Pa. 55

Sankofa Freedom, Pa. 38, Odessa 36

Seaford 88, Stephen Decatur, Md. 66

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Pikesville, Md. 54, Padua Academy 27

Ursuline Academy 67, Notre Dame, Pa. 50

Thursday, Dec. 29

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Canarsie, N.Y. 61, St. Elizabeth 49

Conwell Egan, Pa. 77, Great Oaks Charter School 51

Easton, Md. 48, Caesar Rodney 47

Queen Annes County, Md. 48, Smyrna 42

Rosedale Christian, Md. 46, Appoquinimink 34

Wicomico, Md. 57, Dover 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Conrad 51, Caesar Rodney 34

Ursuline Academy 47, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Pa. 44

Wednesday, Dec. 28

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Chichester, Pa. 62, Archmere Academy 42

James M. Bennett, Md. 80, Polytech 72

Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Pa. 60, Salesianum 48

Seaford 80, Parkside, Md. 48

Shipley, Pa. 72, Cross Christian 68

Smyrna 56, Cambridge/SD, Md. 41

Upper Darby, Pa. 78, Conrad 70

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Holy Cross, N.Y. 55, St. Elizabeth 42

Mountain Ridge, Md. 55, Laurel 22

Notre Dame, Pa. 59, Padua Academy 24

Sanford 80, Stephen Decatur, Md. 18

Sussex Technical 49, Boonsboro, Md. 34

Tatnall 36, Pikesville, Md. 34

Tuesday, Dec. 27

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Middletown 69, Gwynn Park 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 43, Smyrna 35

Archmere Academy 42, Polytech 29

Parkside, Md. 65, Seaford 43

South Fayette, Pa. 68, St. Elizabeth 51

Monday, Dec. 26

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney, Del. 64, Parkside 42

Delmar 78, Crisfield 32

Dover 71, Stephen Decatur 54

SEED 54, Delaware Military Academy 46

Sussex Central 62, Snow Hill 30

Sussex Tech 52, James M. Bennett 23

Woodbridge 75, Col. Richardson 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 51, Philadelphia West Catholic, Pa. 33

Gerstell Academy, Md. 49, Delaware Military Academy 22

Parkside, Md. 81, Laurel 33