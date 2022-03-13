 Skip to main content
Caulfield scores in OT to lift Canadiens past Flyers

Canadiens Flyers Hockey

Montreal Canadiens' Rem Pitlick, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cole Caufield scored 2:10 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night in a matchup of last-place clubs.

Rem Pitlick tied it for Montreal with 42.1 seconds left in regulation with a short-handed goal. Montreal snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 8-6 under interim coach Martin St. Louis.

“We were a little sluggish at the start but definitely earned that win,” said Montreal’s Nick Suzuki, who scored twice.

Caulfield won it by streaking into the offensive zone and firing a slap shot from the top of the circle that beat goalie Carter Hart. Pitlick assisted on the goal.

Chris Wideman assisted both of Suzuki’s goals.

Claude Giroux scored for Philadelphia to reach 900 career points. Cam Atkinson and Kevin Hayes also scored. The Flyers have lost three in a row and 24 of 29.

“We’re going to have to keep finding ways to get players to understand you can play the way you want to play or you can play winning hockey,” Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo said.

Pitlick forced overtime. Ben Chiarot passed to the front of the net from the wall, and Pitlick buried it for his 12th of the season. The Canadiens actually were skating 5-on-5 during the tally after pulling their goalie.

“Just can’t happen,” Giroux said. “We’re in a deep hole. We’re just finding ways to lose right now.”

EIGHTH FOR GIROUX

Giroux passed Hall of Famer Eric Lindros for eighth-place on the club’s goals list with his 291st of his career.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Canadiens: LW Artturi Lehkonen, who entered second on the club with 28 points, was out of the lineup due to an upper body injury. … D Joel Edmundson didn’t play the second half of a back to back after being sidelined by a back injury until making his season debut in Saturday night’s 4-3 home shootout loss to Seattle.

Flyers: C Scott Laughton didn’t play for the second straight game after crashing headfirst into the boards in the second period of Thursday’s loss at Florida. Interim coach Mike Yeo said there is no timetable for his return. ... Farabee took a hard hit from Wideman with a minute left. Wideman was assessed an interference penalty.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Nashville on Thursday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

DIAA State Championship

Boys State Championship game - 3/12/22

Tower Hill 79, Salesianum 43

Girls State Championship game - 3/11/22

Caravel Academy 53, Sanford 47, OT

BOYS BASKETBALL - Semifinal - 3/10/22

Salesianum 58, Howard School of Technology 50

Tower Hill 58, Seaford 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Semifinal - 3/9/22

Caravel Academy 54, Tatnall 36

Sanford 43, Ursuline Academy 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Quarterfinal - 3/7/22

Caravel Academy 50, Woodbridge 40

Sanford 53, Cape Henlopen 27

Tatnall 48, St. Elizabeth 28

Ursuline Academy 57, Charter School of Wilmington 42

BOYS BASKETBALL - Quarterfinal - 3/5/22

Howard School of Technology 46, Sanford 41

Salesianum 57, Dover 51, OT

Seaford 70, St. Andrew's 46

Tower Hill 43, St. Mark's 41, 4OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Second Round - 3/4/22

Cape Henlopen 58, Delmarva Christian 45

Caravel Academy 63, Caesar Rodney 44

Charter School of Wilmington 41, St. Mark's 39

Sanford 58, Archmere Academy 25

St. Elizabeth 53, Dover 41

Tatnall 57, Alexis I. duPont 21

Ursuline Academy 56, Wilmington Friends 22

Woodbridge 47, Lake Forest 43

BOYS BASKETBALL - Second Round - 3/3/22

Howard School of Technology 83, Smyrna 54

Dover 70, Middletown 45

Salesianum 66, Laurel 55

Sanford 55, Caesar Rodney 48

Seaford 76, Appoquinimink 57

St. Andrew's 61, Caravel Academy 51

St. Mark's 51, William Penn 43

Tower Hill 60, Delmar 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL - First Round - 3/2/22

Alexis I. duPont 87, Laurel 61

Archmere Academy 52, Seaford 26

Caesar Rodney 44, Appoquinimink 31

Cape Henlopen 66, Red Lion Christian Academy 43

Dover 58, Padua Academy 40

St. Mark's 39, Delaware Military Academy 26

Wilmington Friends 39, St. Georges Tech 30

Woodbridge 63, Conrad 38

BOYS BASKETBALL - First Round - 3/1/22

Caesar Rodney 57, Archmere Academy 33

Delmar 59, Woodbridge 54

Dover 83, Polytech 46

Laurel 68, Alexis I. duPont 63

Seaford 76, Tatnall 62

Smyrna 67, St. Georges Tech 46

 