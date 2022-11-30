 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cavaliers rout 76ers 113-85

  • Comments

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points off the bench, Darius Garland had 21 points and nine assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Philadelphia 76ers 113-85 on Wednesday night.

Donovan Mitchell added 18 points and six assists for Cleveland, which led by a season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers are 9-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the third-best home mark in the NBA.

All-Star center Joel Embiid led Philadelphia across the board with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Shake Milton scored 14 points.

The 76ers had their three-game win streak snapped in the opener of a three-game trip.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

DIAA Playoffs

Saturday, Nov. 26

Class 2A

Archmere Academy 13, Howard School of Technology 0

St. Mark's 45, Red Lion Christian Academy 18

Class 3A

Dover 42, St. Georges Tech 14

Friday, Nov. 25

Class 2A

Caravel Academy 42, Newark 0

Wilmington Friends 49, Lake Forest 12

Class 3A

Smyrna 48, Middletown 0

Class 1A

Laurel 49, Tatnall 14

St. Elizabeth 46, Seaford 35