Celtics hold on to beat Sixers

BOSTON (AP) — The NBA-leading Boston Celtics scrounged enough out of their bench to keep the Philadelphia 76ers at bay in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

With three of the Celtics' regular starters out — and Jaylen Brown soon to join them — Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White scored 19 points apiece to lead Boston to a 106-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Brown, who missed the previous game with a non-COVID illness, left the game after colliding with Jayson Tatum under the basket when they were both going for an offensive rebound.

Brown appeared to take Tatum's elbow in the left side of his head. He went to the floor and was slow to get up; when he did, he went straight to the locker room, rubbing his left eye and temple.

The team announced at the start of the third quarter that he had a facial contusion and would not return. After the game, coach Joe Mazzulla said he had no more information, but Brogdon said Brown appeared to be in pain when he left.

"I called him but he didn't answer," Mazzulla said. "But I'll get that ASAP. I hope he's OK."

Tatum had 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Boston, which won for the fourth time in five games to add to the NBA's best record (39-16). The 76ers (34-19) are second in the Atlantic Division and third in the Eastern Conference, having lost both matchups with the Celtics this season.

"Boston has beaten us twice, and Boston won the East last year. Boston is the best team in the East. I said that before," Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. "It's our job to prove that wrong. But we have a lot of time to do that."

Joel Embiid scored 28 points and James Harden added 26 points and 11 assists for the Sixers, who lost their second game in a row. They had won nine of their previous 11.

Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III and Al Horford all missed the game with injuries. Blake Griffin got the start and hit five 3-pointers for a season-high 15 points, and Grant Williams scored 15 points and added eight rebounds.

In all, the Boston bench outscored Philadelphia's 31-21, with three other usual second-stringers contributing 49 points from the starting lineup. The Celtics made 19 of 35 from 3-point range.

"I could have made some of those 3s," Rivers told reporters. "Well, maybe not me. I was a poor shooter. But someone in this room could have made those 3s."

CATCHING UP

The Celtics led 98-87 midway through the fourth quarter before Matisse Thybulle and Harden hit back-to-back 3-pointers to key an 8-0 run. But Boston scored on an inbounds pass from White to Luke Kornet with 0.5 seconds to make it 100-95 with about three minutes left.

"I really didn't think we played with the right spirit the entire game," Rivers said. "They scored with .5 on the clock. I just thought our defensive discipline was poor. And when you play that way you don't deserve to win."

White then hit a 3-pointer the next time down. It was a six-point game with under two minutes when Embiid put up a fadeaway from the foul line that missed everything and went out of bounds. It was first ruled Celtics ball, the referees overruled themselves and awarded it to the Sixers, then the Celtics challenged; the replay showed Grant Williams got a piece of Embiid's hand, not the ball.

Boston didn't capitalize on that possession but, after Embiid missed a 3, Tatum drove for a floater that made it 105-97 with 37 seconds left.

TIP-INS

The Celtics were without Al Horford (swollen right knee), Robert Williams III (sprained left ankle) and Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle). The No. 9 Duke women's basketball team attended the game, a night before they are scheduled to play Boston College. Duke coach Kara Lawson spent 2020 as a Celtics assistant. … Griffin's season-highs had been three 3-pointers made and 13 points. ... Embiid picked up a technical foul in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host the Knicks on Friday.

Celtics: Host Charlotte on Friday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Wednesday, Feb. 8

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Glasgow 84, Freire Charter School Wilmington 31

West Nottingham, Md. 76, Cross Christian 47

William Penn 69, Newark 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 59, Mt. Pleasant 41

Delaware Military Academy 48, Archmere Academy 40

Newark 45, William Penn 40

St. Elizabeth 43, Padua Academy 38

St. Georges Tech 57, Delcastle Tech 35

Thomas McKean 37, Odyssey Charter 32

Tuesday, Feb. 7

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 48, Glasgow 46

Brandywine 66, Christiana 63

Cape Henlopen 53, Sussex Central 45

Conrad 69, Newark Charter 49

Delmarva Christian 68, Holly Grove, Md. 19

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, Delaware Military Academy 49

Indian River 65, Early College 45

John Dickinson 54, Concord 47

Mt. Pleasant 63, Odessa 48

Polytech 68, Smyrna 51

Salesianum 77, Caravel Academy 63

Sanford 41, Wilmington Friends 40

Seaford 109, Sussex Academy 29

Tower Hill 52, Caesar Rodney 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 67, Sussex Central 20

Charter School of Wilmington 69, First State Military 29

Concord 54, John Dickinson 37

Howard School of Technology 56, Thomas McKean 14

Laurel 57, Delmar 56

Polytech 53, Smyrna 48

Red Lion Christian Academy 53, Odessa 20

St. Peter and Paul, Md. 33, Delmarva Christian 32

Tatnall 64, Tower Hill 46

Ursuline Academy 66, Caravel Academy 42

Woodbridge 74, Lake Forest 26

Monday, Feb. 6

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 64, Odyssey Charter 40

Hodgson Vo-Tech 50, Newark 41

Middletown 64, St. Georges Tech 28

St. Elizabeth 62, MOT Charter 53

William Penn 71, Polytech 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appoquinimink vs. Tri-State Christian, Md., ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Sanford 59, Wilmington Friends 24

Tatnall 45, St. Andrew's 16

William Penn 71, Polytech 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Newark vs. Christiana, ccd.