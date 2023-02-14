 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Colts hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as their head coach

  • Comments
Shane Steichen

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles' Shane Steichen watches warm-ups before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Steichen are the finalists for AP Assistant Coach of the Year. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

 Matt Slocum

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have hired Shane Steichen as their head coach.

The move announced Tuesday ends a search that took more than a month, involved more than a dozen candidates and finally gives the Colts some direction in what still appears to be a tumultuous offseason. A news conference was scheduled for later in the day.

Each of Indy's last two full-time hires were offensive coordinators for Philadelphia Eagles teams that made the Super Bowl. Frank Reich was hired in 2018 after the Eagles won their first championship since 1960 but was fired in October as the Colts' season started to unravel.

He was replaced by interim coach Jeff Saturday, who won his first game but lost the final seven to give Indy the No. 4 overall draft pick. Saturday was one of the finalists for the full-time job.

Now, though, the Colts seem to be changing directions again, this time likely with a young, promising quarterback. That's a major reason team owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard, who led the lengthy search, sought out the 37-year-old Steichen.

Under Steichen's tenure in Philadelphia, Jalen Hurts went from second-round draft pick in 2020 to solid starter in 2021 to NFL MVP runner-up in 2022.

But Hurts isn't Steichen's only prized pupil.

In 2020, as offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, Steichen presided over Justin Herbert's NFL offensive rookie of the year campaign. Before that, he worked with former Chargers star Philip Rivers, who joined Reich and current Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in Indianapolis for his final NFL season.

The similarities between Steichen and Reich are striking.

Both climbed the coaching ladder with a franchise that previously called San Diego home, and both were college quarterbacks, though Steichen, unlike Reich, never took a snap in the NFL. And both left the Philadelphia staff just days after their teams played in the Super Bowl, though Reich was hired only after Josh McDaniels backed out of an agreement to take the job.

Still, Irsay is hoping for different results from Steichen, who becomes the league's third-youngest coach behind two other 37-year-olds, Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams and Kevin O'Connell of the Minnesota Vikings.

McVay won last year's Super Bowl title and O'Connell finished sixth in the coach of the year balloting after leading Minnesota to a division crown in his first season.

Those success stories seemed especially appealing to a franchise that missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons and almost certainly will have a seventh different opening day starting quarterback in September. Indy has drafted only two quarterbacks in the first round over the past 25 years — Peyton Manning in 1998 and Andrew Luck in 2012, both the top overall pick.

First, though, Steichen must put together a staff. It's unclear whether Saturday, who had no college or pro coaching experience when he was hired for the interim job, is interested in remaining in Indy as an assistant coach.

The choice of Saturday to replace Reich was widely panned by critics who thought there were more qualified candidates already on Indy's staff and those who thought Irsay was skirting NFL rules to include minority candidates in the hiring process.

While those rules don't apply to midseason changes, Ballard and Irsay promised to conduct an exhaustive, inclusive search that did meet the Rooney Rule requirements.

Still, they landed on Steichen.

Steichen must figure out how to revamp an offensive line that had been among the league's top units from 2018-21 but struggled mightily in 2022. Plus, Indy must decide what to do with veteran quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Nick Foles, who struggled last season.

Ryan is just six days younger than Steichen and would count $35.2 million against the salary cap if he returns. Indy could save about $17 million by releasing him. Cutting Foles, the Super Bowl 52 MVP, would save the Colts about $2 million off his $3.6 million cap charge in 2023.

Neither has said he plans to retire.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Monday, Feb. 13

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 38, Thomas McKean 22

Caesar Rodney 82, Woodbridge 78

Camden Catholic, N.J. 72, Aquinas 34

Concord 83, Red Lion Christian Academy 52

Glasgow 52, John Dickinson 35

Odessa 57, First State Military 21

Odyssey Charter 89, Sussex Academy 43

Polytech 72, Milford 70

Sussex Central 65, Delmarva Christian 39

Tatnall 54, St. Andrew's 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 67, Delmarva Christian 44

Greenwood Mennonite School 50, West Nottingham, Md. 28

MOT Charter 69, Odyssey Charter 55

Odessa 43, First State Military 12

Red Lion Christian Academy 57, Christiana 23

Smyrna 68, Sussex Central 16

Saturday, Feb. 11

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Delmarva Christian 54, Delmar 47

Newark Charter 58, Wilmington Christian 52

Sanford 50, Tower Hill 47

St. Mark's 60, Brandywine 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Delmarva Christian 64, Delcastle Tech 50

Howard School of Technology 57, Indian River 30

Red Lion Christian Academy 33, St. Andrew's 25

Sanford 50, Tower Hill 47

St. Mark's 66, Brandywine 13

Tatnall 60, Newark Charter 26

Woodbridge 70, St. Elizabeth 43

Friday, Feb. 10

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 47, Sussex Central 44

Conrad 62, Newark 54

Lake Forest 59, Early College 38

Odyssey Charter 67, Red Lion Christian Academy 41

Salesianum 85, St. Mark's 47

Seaford 80, Delcastle Tech 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 67, Newark 30

Archmere Academy 51, Middletown 38

Calvary Christian 50, Chestertown Christian, Md. 9

Sanford 59, Ursuline Academy 51

St. Georges Tech 65, Conrad 46

Thursday, Feb. 9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 78, Brandywine 45

Appoquinimink 68, Mt. Pleasant 48

Caravel Academy 68, Delaware Military Academy 46

Dover 91, Milford 68

Glasgow 50, Odessa 43

Holy Cross Prep , N.J. 86, Great Oaks Charter School 52

Indian River 82, Sussex Academy 24

Laurel 66, Lake Forest 52

MOT Charter 70, Freire Charter School Wilmington 40

Newark Charter 73, Delmarva Christian 48

Odyssey Charter 64, Charter School of Wilmington 54

Polytech 77, Cape Henlopen 72

Seaford 112, Delmar 60

St. Andrew's 74, Wilmington Christian 35

Tower Hill 49, Tatnall 37

Woodbridge 58, Early College 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 62, Polytech 43

Delmar 41, Seaford 9

Dover 58, Milford 30

Hodgson Vo-Tech 56, Glasgow 22

Howard School of Technology 59, Concord 47

Red Lion Christian Academy 68, Newark Charter 24

Smyrna 50, Sussex Technical 44

Thomas McKean 29, Christiana 26

Woodbridge 59, Early College 21

Wednesday, Feb. 8

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Glasgow 84, Freire Charter School Wilmington 31

West Nottingham, Md. 76, Cross Christian 47

William Penn 69, Newark 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 59, Mt. Pleasant 41

Delaware Military Academy 48, Archmere Academy 40

Newark 45, William Penn 40

St. Elizabeth 43, Padua Academy 38

St. Georges Tech 57, Delcastle Tech 35

Thomas McKean 37, Odyssey Charter 32