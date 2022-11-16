 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Concord's Alleyne, Delmar's Ellis, 2 Blue Hens selected in XFL Draft

Brycen Alleyne catches a pass during a Delaware State practice

Brycen Alleyne catches a pass during a Delaware State practice

 Delaware State Athletics

Concord and DelState alum Brycen Alleyne joined a former Philadelphia Eagle from Delmar and two Delaware Blue Hens in being selected in the 2022 XFL Draft.

Delmar's Alex Ellis was taken in the 8th round of the offensive skill portion of the draft by the Arlington Renegades.

The tight end was most recently on the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, but among his NFL stops was spending 2019 with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played four games before suffering a knee injury.

Alleyne, a running back, was taken in the 11th round by the Houston Roughnecks. Alleyne spent 2022 as the JV and Running Backs coach for Delaware Military Academy.

The two Delaware high school products will be joined by two Blue Hens at training camps for the reborn league.

Defensive Back Nijuel Hill had 7 interceptions and 31 pass breakups over five seasons with the Blue Hens. He went in the 5th round of the Defensive Back draft to the Vegas Vipers.

Five round later, Tenny Adewusi came off the board to the San Antonio Bramas. Adewusi spent time with the New York Giants, and played with Dallas in the 2020 version of the XFL that was shut down due to the pandemic.

The XFL is scheduled to return on February 18, 2023, with training camps starting on January 8. There are 8 teams in the league, with the nearest squad to Delaware being the DC Defenders. There are no teams representing Philadelphia or New York in the league.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Nov. 12

Appoquinimink 30, Salesianum 20

Archmere Academy 29, Delaware Military Academy 8

Concord 32, Brandywine 6

Conrad 26, First State Military 6

Newark 41, Glasgow 8

St. Georges Tech 39, William Penn 13

Tower Hill 14, Tatnall 8

Wilmington Friends 33, St. Andrew's 14

Friday, Nov. 11

Middletown 21, Hodgson Vo-Tech 14

Smyrna 40, Cape Henlopen 13

Sussex Central 35, Caesar Rodney 0

Thursday, Nov. 10

Caravel Academy 35, St. Elizabeth 0

Howard School of Technology 52, Woodbridge 22

Lake Forest 48, Thomas McKean 14

Laurel 42, Delmar 13

Red Lion Christian Academy 50, Delcastle Tech 20

Sussex Technical 34, Odessa 12