Concord's Alleyne, Delmar's Ellis, 2 Blue Hens selected in XFL Draft

Concord and DelState alum Brycen Alleyne joined a former Philadelphia Eagle from Delmar and two Delaware Blue Hens in being selected in the 2022 XFL Draft.
Delmar's Alex Ellis was taken in the 8th round of the offensive skill portion of the draft by the Arlington Renegades.
The tight end was most recently on the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, but among his NFL stops was spending 2019 with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played four games before suffering a knee injury.
Alleyne, a running back, was taken in the 11th round by the Houston Roughnecks. Alleyne spent 2022 as the JV and Running Backs coach for Delaware Military Academy.
The two Delaware high school products will be joined by two Blue Hens at training camps for the reborn league.
Defensive Back Nijuel Hill had 7 interceptions and 31 pass breakups over five seasons with the Blue Hens. He went in the 5th round of the Defensive Back draft to the Vegas Vipers.
Five round later, Tenny Adewusi came off the board to the San Antonio Bramas. Adewusi spent time with the New York Giants, and played with Dallas in the 2020 version of the XFL that was shut down due to the pandemic.
The XFL is scheduled to return on February 18, 2023, with training camps starting on January 8. There are 8 teams in the league, with the nearest squad to Delaware being the DC Defenders. There are no teams representing Philadelphia or New York in the league.