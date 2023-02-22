 Skip to main content
Connor McDavid scores twice as Oilers down Flyers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid reached 800 career points and scored his 43rd and 44th goals in the third period to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

McDavid also assisted on Leon Draisaitl's tying goal early in the third, with McDavid picking up his 800th point and Draisaitl his 700th on the play.

Playing in his 545th game, McDavid became the fifth-fastest player in NHL history to hit the mark, behind Wayne Gretzky (352 games), Mario Lemieux (410), Mike Bossy (525), and Peter Stastny (531).

McDavid gave the Oilers the lead with 7:21 left when his pass deflected in off Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim. McDavid then scored a short-handed goal into an empty net with 2:25 remaining.

"You have to win games without your 'A' stuff," McDavid said. "It's cliche that good teams find a way to win when they don't have their stuff and that was tonight. We did just enough to get a win. It's going to take a lot more than that to win coming down the stretch, but give the boys credit."

McDavid leads the NHL in goals and points with 105.

Draisaitl also had two assists, Tyson Barrie scored and Stuart Skinner made 23 saves. The Oilers snapped a four-game losing streak to improve to 31-19-8.

Noah Cates and Owen Tippett scored for Philadelphia.

"I thought the team laid it out there. They did all the things we asked of them, and we played a hard game. We just couldn't find a way to win," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "We were playing the right way. We did all the things to win a hockey game, and we don't find a way to do it. But I think the group, through this trip, it's been a long trip, have handled themselves very well."

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Montreal on Friday night.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Tuesday, Feb. 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 49, Concord 31

Hodgson Vo-Tech 51, St. Mark's 46

John Dickinson 58, Wilmington Christian 40

MOT Charter 52, Odyssey Charter 43

Mt. Pleasant 40, Glasgow 36

Seaford 89, Laurel 76

Tower Hill 64, Delaware Military Academy 46

Wilmington Friends 66, Newark Charter 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Conrad 60, Charter School of Wilmington 55

Milford 49, Sussex Academy 22

Newark 53, Odyssey Charter 45

Polytech 51, St. Mark's 48

Red Lion Christian Academy 61, John Dickinson 27

Smyrna 58, Appoquinimink 41

St. Elizabeth 50, Howard School of Technology 35

St. Georges Tech 65, Middletown 51

Tatnall 55, Archmere Academy 34

Monday, Feb. 20

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 55, St. Elizabeth 49

Indian River 55, Sussex Central 46

Laurel 89, Delmar 61

Middletown 74, Cape Henlopen 61

St. Andrew's 65, Red Lion Christian Academy 34

St. Georges Tech 44, Smyrna 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 51, Delmarva Christian 39

Delaware Military Academy 64, MOT Charter 36

St. Andrew's 30, Newark Charter 19

Sussex Central 41, Indian River 40