Cornell defeats Delaware 74-67

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Greg Dolan’s 15 points helped Cornell defeat Delaware 74-67 on Thursday night.

Dolan shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Big Red (6-1). Nazir Williams shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Max Watson was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Big Red.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-4) were led in scoring by Jyare Davis, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 13 points, five assists and two blocks for Delaware. In addition, Christian Ray finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Delaware High School Football

 

DIAA Playoffs

Saturday, Nov. 26

Class 2A

Archmere Academy 13, Howard School of Technology 0

St. Mark's 45, Red Lion Christian Academy 18

Class 3A

Dover 42, St. Georges Tech 14

Friday, Nov. 25

Class 2A

Caravel Academy 42, Newark 0

Wilmington Friends 49, Lake Forest 12

Class 3A

Smyrna 48, Middletown 0

Class 1A

Laurel 49, Tatnall 14

St. Elizabeth 46, Seaford 35