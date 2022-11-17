 Skip to main content
David Krejci scores twice in 3rd, Bruins beat Flyers 4-1

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci scored twice in the third period and the surging Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night.

Tomas Nosek scored for the second straight game and Jake DeBrusk also had a goal to help the Bruins win their fifth straight and improve to 10-0 at home.

Linus Ullmark stopped 22 shots for his 12th victory in 12 starts.

Owen Tippett scored on a power-play for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart made 28 saves.

The Flyers have dropped five straight.

Tippett cut it to 2-1 midway through the third, but Krejci countered 16 seconds later.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Appoquinimink 30, Salesianum 20

Archmere Academy 29, Delaware Military Academy 8

Concord 32, Brandywine 6

Conrad 26, First State Military 6

Newark 41, Glasgow 8

St. Georges Tech 39, William Penn 13

Tower Hill 14, Tatnall 8

Wilmington Friends 33, St. Andrew's 14

Friday, Nov. 11

Middletown 21, Hodgson Vo-Tech 14

Smyrna 40, Cape Henlopen 13

Sussex Central 35, Caesar Rodney 0

Thursday, Nov. 10

Caravel Academy 35, St. Elizabeth 0

Howard School of Technology 52, Woodbridge 22

Lake Forest 48, Thomas McKean 14

Laurel 42, Delmar 13

Red Lion Christian Academy 50, Delcastle Tech 20

Sussex Technical 34, Odessa 12