De La Rosa's 21 lead Columbia over Delaware State 70-65

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 21 points as Columbia beat Delaware State 70-65 on Wednesday night.

De La Rosa added five rebounds and four steals for the Lions (1-3). Cameron Shockley-Okeke went 4 of 6 from the field to add 10 points. Kenny Noland was 3 of 4 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points.

O’Koye Parker led the way for the Hornets (1-3) with 16 points. Delaware State also got 15 points and two steals from Khyrie Staten. Brandon Stone finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Nov. 12

Appoquinimink 30, Salesianum 20

Archmere Academy 29, Delaware Military Academy 8

Concord 32, Brandywine 6

Conrad 26, First State Military 6

Newark 41, Glasgow 8

St. Georges Tech 39, William Penn 13

Tower Hill 14, Tatnall 8

Wilmington Friends 33, St. Andrew's 14

Friday, Nov. 11

Middletown 21, Hodgson Vo-Tech 14

Smyrna 40, Cape Henlopen 13

Sussex Central 35, Caesar Rodney 0

Thursday, Nov. 10

Caravel Academy 35, St. Elizabeth 0

Howard School of Technology 52, Woodbridge 22

Lake Forest 48, Thomas McKean 14

Laurel 42, Delmar 13

Red Lion Christian Academy 50, Delcastle Tech 20

Sussex Technical 34, Odessa 12