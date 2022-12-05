 Skip to main content
DeAngelo, Tippett help Flyers beat Avalanche 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored on the power play, and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3.

Tanner Laczynski, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in 14 games (2-9-3).

Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.

Alex Newhook had two goals and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who lost another player to injury when leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon was hurt in the first period.

Alexandar Georgiev had 29 saves.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Monday, Dec. 5 

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 48, Appoquinimink 43

MOT Charter 67, Glasgow 40

Odyssey Charter 34, Newark Charter 31

Tower Hill 43, St. Andrew's 15

 

Saturday, Dec. 3

 

Delaware High School Football

DIAA Playoffs - Class 2A - Semifinal

Wilmington Friends 14, St. Mark's 0

Delaware High School Boys Basketball

Milford 65, St. Mark's 55

 

Delaware High School Girls Basketball

Odyssey Charter 68, Brandywine 24

Friday, Dec. 2

 

Delaware High School Football

DIAA Playoffs - Class 2A - Semifinal

Caravel Academy 30, Archmere Academy 6

Delaware High School Boys Basketball

Appoquinimink 75, Delmarva Christian 37

Concord 48, John Dickinson 39

Indian River 64, Worcester Prep School, Md. 47

MOT Charter 50, Red Lion Christian Academy 30

Newark 68, Great Oaks Charter School 40

Tower Hill 65, Newark Charter 28

 

Delaware High School Girls Basketball

Caesar Rodney 46, Delcastle Tech 27

Charter School of Wilmington 31, St. Andrew's 23

Delaware Military Academy 41, Tri-State Christian, Md. 26

MOT Charter 58, First State Military 17

Sussex Central 59, Odessa 47

 