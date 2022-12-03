 Skip to main content
Delaware Hoops knocks off Davidson 69-67

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Jyare Davis scored 25 points as Delaware beat Davidson 69-67 on Saturday.

Davis added seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-4). Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. L.J. Owens shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Wildcats (6-3) were led in scoring by Sam Mennenga, who finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. Davidson also got 17 points from Connor Kochera. In addition, Desmond Watson and Reed Bailey finished with 10 points.

Delaware went into the half ahead of Davidson 34-23. Davis scored 10 points in the half. Davis scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Delaware to a two-point victory.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Friday, Dec. 2

 

Delaware High School Football

DIAA Playoffs - Class 2A - Semifinal

Caravel Academy 30, Archmere Academy 6

Delaware High School Boys Basketball

Appoquinimink 75, Delmarva Christian 37

Concord 48, John Dickinson 39

Indian River 64, Worcester Prep School, Md. 47

MOT Charter 50, Red Lion Christian Academy 30

Newark 68, Great Oaks Charter School 40

Tower Hill 65, Newark Charter 28

 

Delaware High School Girls Basketball

Caesar Rodney 46, Delcastle Tech 27

Charter School of Wilmington 31, St. Andrew's 23

Delaware Military Academy 41, Tri-State Christian, Md. 26

MOT Charter 58, First State Military 17

Sussex Central 59, Odessa 47

 