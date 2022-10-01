 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delaware State defense holds off Robert Morris, 14-9

  • Comments

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Coleon Williams recovered a fumbled Robert Morris punt in the end zone, allowing Delaware State to hold off the Colonials for a 14-9 non-conference win Saturday night.

Defenses were dominant on both sides. Robert Morris was held to just 240 total yards; Delaware State managed just 115.

Marquis Gillis broke free for a 41-yard touchdown run with 5:05 left in the first quarter, scoring the lone offensive touchdown for the Hornets (3-2).

Jayson Jenkins capped an 11-play, 61-yard Robert Morris drive to end the first half, kicking a 38-yard field goal with :11 left.

Delaware State’s Matt Noll kicked a 50-yard punt that the Colonials’ Parker Fetterman fumbled with 1:37 left in the third quarter and Williams recovered for the score to give the Hornets a 14-3 lead.

Robert Morris drove 62 yards in 12 plays for a fourth-quarter touchdown run by Anthony Purge that pulled the Colonials within five points, 14-9, but the Hornets were able to run out the clock.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 1

Appoquinimink 21, St. Georges Tech 7

Charter School of Wilmington 28, St. Andrew's 7

Dover 34, Caesar Rodney 0

Howard School of Technology 20, Mt. Pleasant 7

Newark 26, Delcastle Tech 22

St. Elizabeth 50, Glasgow 12

St. Mark's 54, Conrad 14

Tower Hill 35, Brandywine 0

Wilmington Friends 34, Archmere Academy 9

 

Friday, Sept. 30

Caravel Academy 44, Concord 6

Delaware Military Academy 27, Thomas McKean 14

Delmar 41, Woodbridge 14

First State Military 25, Christiana 6

Indian River 21, Seaford 20

Laurel 50, Polytech 6

Massillon, Ohio 42, Middletown 24

Red Lion Christian Academy 39, Milford 0

Salesianum 21, Hodgson Vo-Tech 0

Smyrna 22, Sussex Central 0

Sussex Technical 33, Lake Forest 30