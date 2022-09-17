 Skip to main content
Delaware State rides freshman QB Henry to victory

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Freshman backup quarterback C.J. Henry threw three touchdown passes and Delaware State breezed to a 35-19 victory over Division II-member Virginia Lynchburg.

Delaware State (2-1) starter Jared Lewis gave the Hornets a 7-6 lead in the first quarter with a 68-yard scoring strike to Jerrish Halsey.

Henry connected with freshman Rahkeem Smith for a 27-yard score and a 14-9 Hornets' lead after one quarter.

Henry and Nico Stout teamed up for a 15-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to push Delaware State's lead to 21-9.

Marquis Gillis had a 12-yard scoring run to give the Hornets a 28-9 lead at the half.

Henry's third scoring toss was a 25-yarder to Halsey with 6:12 remaining in the game.

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Sept. 17

Archmere Academy 31, Mt. Pleasant 7

Cape Henlopen 42, William Penn 6

Charter School of Wilmington 27, Glasgow 12

Delaware Military Academy 29, Delcastle Tech 20

Newark 31, Concord 7

St. Elizabeth 49, Christiana 6

Thomas McKean 48, Conrad 28

Friday Sept. 16 

Middletown 21  Smyrna 14

Appoquinimink 34  Caesar Rodney 7

Odessa 19  Indian River 0

Red Lion 20  Delmar 19

St. Mark’s 49  Woodbridge 0

Laurel 61  Early College 0

Lake Forest 52  Milford 26

Polytech 30  First State Military 26

Dover 31  St. Georges Tech 6

Caravel 54  Sussex Tech 0

Howard 56  Brandywine 16

Seaford 41  Southern (MD) 10

St. Andrew’s 32  Dickinson 8