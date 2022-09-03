Delaware State rolls late, shuts out Lincoln (PA) 34-0

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Marquis Gillis ran for 86 yards and Delaware State broke open a close game with 17 points in the fourth quarter, defeating Division II-level Lincoln (PA) 34-0 in a season-opener.
The Hornets led 17-0 through three quarters before finishing strong with a Jared Lewis touchdown pass, a C.J. Henry touchdown run and a field goal by Nathan Wilson.
Earlier, Wade Inge and Thomas Bertrand-Hudon had rushing touchdowns for Delaware State.
Lincoln's Isaiah Freeman was 12-of-19 passing for 130 yards.
The Lions gained only 205 yards against the Hornets, who led the MEAC in defense last season and return all 11 starters.