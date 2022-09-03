 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delaware State rolls late, shuts out Lincoln (PA) 34-0

  • Comments

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Marquis Gillis ran for 86 yards and Delaware State broke open a close game with 17 points in the fourth quarter, defeating Division II-level Lincoln (PA) 34-0 in a season-opener.

The Hornets led 17-0 through three quarters before finishing strong with a Jared Lewis touchdown pass, a C.J. Henry touchdown run and a field goal by Nathan Wilson.

Earlier, Wade Inge and Thomas Bertrand-Hudon had rushing touchdowns for Delaware State.

Lincoln's Isaiah Freeman was 12-of-19 passing for 130 yards.

The Lions gained only 205 yards against the Hornets, who led the MEAC in defense last season and return all 11 starters.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Sept. 3

St. John's, D.C. 42, Middletown 0

Sussex Central 39, William Penn 14

Friday, Sept. 2

DMA at Howard - suspended

Arundel (MD) 21, Dover  19

Milford 32, Cambridge/SD (MD) 6

Seaford, Del. 41, Col. Richardson (MD) 14

Thursday Sept. 1

Hodgson Vo-Tech 31, Caesar Rodney 0

Laurel 31, Sussex Technical 7

Salesianum 28, Cape Henlopen 21