Delaware State scores 28 unanswered to beat Norfolk State

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — C.J. Henry threw for three touchdowns, Marquis Gillis rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown, and Delaware State scored 28 unanswered points to beat Norfolk State 28-7.

Henry had a touchdown pass in each of the first three quarters, opening with a 41-yarder to Jerrish Halsey.

The duo also connected on a 22-yard TD early in the third for a 21-0 lead.

Gillis capped the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown. Halsey finished with three catches for 77 yards and two scores for Delaware State.

Otto Kuhns was 19 of 41 for 258 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Norfolk State.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 15

Laurel 42, Odessa 0

Newark 42, Conrad 8

St. Andrew's 25, Glasgow 16

St. Georges Tech 27, Hodgson Vo-Tech 21

 

Friday, Oct. 14

Cape Henlopen 41, Caesar Rodney 13

Caravel Academy 28, Woodbridge 16

Charter School of Wilmington 41, Early College 0

Salesianum 31, Middletown 21

Seaford 41, First State Military 14

Smyrna 42, Mergenthaler, Md. 20

St. Elizabeth 41, John Dickinson 0

St. Mark's 35, Concord 3

Sussex Central 21, Dover 0

Tatnall 54, Christiana 0

 

Thursday, Oct. 13

Indian River 28, Polytech 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Thomas McKean vs. Delcastle Tech, ppd. to Oct 15th.