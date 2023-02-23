 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delaware takes down N.C. A&T 73-71

  • Comments

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr. recorded 30 points as Delaware beat N.C. A&T 73-71 on Thursday night.

Nelson also added seven rebounds for the Fightin' Blue Hens (15-15, 7-10 Colonial Athletic Association). L.J. Owens scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Christian Ray finished 3 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Marcus Watson led the way for the Aggies (12-18, 7-10) with 21 points and three steals. Duncan Powell added 19 points and seven rebounds for N.C. A&T. Kam Woods also had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Nelson scored nine points in the first half and Delaware went into halftime trailing 37-28. Nelson scored 21 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Delaware to a two-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Delaware visits Elon and N.C. A&T hosts Hampton.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Wednesday, Feb. 22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Polytech 56, Hodgson Vo-Tech 52

St. Georges Tech 59, Concord 53

Tatnall 72, Odyssey Charter 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 89, MOT Charter 33

Caravel Academy 62, Mt. Pleasant 38

Delmarva Christian 58, Seaford 44

Tower Hill 47, Christiana 28

Wilmington Friends 56, Newark Charter 30

Tuesday, Feb. 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 49, Concord 31

Hodgson Vo-Tech 51, St. Mark's 46

John Dickinson 58, Wilmington Christian 40

MOT Charter 52, Odyssey Charter 43

Mt. Pleasant 40, Glasgow 36

Seaford 89, Laurel 76

Tower Hill 64, Delaware Military Academy 46

Wilmington Friends 66, Newark Charter 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Conrad 60, Charter School of Wilmington 55

Milford 49, Sussex Academy 22

Newark 53, Odyssey Charter 45

Polytech 51, St. Mark's 48

Red Lion Christian Academy 61, John Dickinson 27

Smyrna 58, Appoquinimink 41

St. Elizabeth 50, Howard School of Technology 35

St. Georges Tech 65, Middletown 51

Tatnall 55, Archmere Academy 34

Monday, Feb. 20

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 55, St. Elizabeth 49

Indian River 55, Sussex Central 46

Laurel 89, Delmar 61

Middletown 74, Cape Henlopen 61

St. Andrew's 65, Red Lion Christian Academy 34

St. Georges Tech 44, Smyrna 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 51, Delmarva Christian 39

Delaware Military Academy 64, MOT Charter 36

St. Andrew's 30, Newark Charter 19

Sussex Central 41, Indian River 40