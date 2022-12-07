 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delaware wins 77-69 against Delaware State

  • Comments

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr. had 27 points in Delaware’s 77-69 win against Delaware State on Wednesday night.

Nelson also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Blue Hens (5-4). L.J. Owens added 21 points while shooting 8 for 12, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Christian Ray recorded 11 points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

Corey Perkins finished with 18 points for the Hornets (1-8). Delaware State also got 12 points from Brandon Stone. Cameron Stitt also had 11 points. The Hornets extended their losing streak to seven straight.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Tuesday, Dec. 6 

 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Conrad 71, Thomas McKean 54

Mt. Pleasant 61, Glasgow 29

Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 69, Salesianum 44

Newark 52, Brandywine 41

Newark Charter 71, Odyssey Charter 53

Salisbury Christian School, Md. 48, Sussex Academy 24

St. Mark's 65, John Dickinson 38

Tower Hill 58, St. Andrew's 30

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 51, Cape Henlopen 30

Delmarva Christian 67, Gunston Day, Md. 27

Early College 60, Salisbury, Md. 49

Laurel 50, Holly Grove, Md. 25

Mt. Pleasant 46, Odessa 23

St. Georges Tech 55, Charter School of Wilmington 52

St. Mark's 56, John Dickinson 14

Sussex Technical 65, Lake Forest 44

Monday, Dec. 5 

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 48, Appoquinimink 43

MOT Charter 67, Glasgow 40

Odyssey Charter 34, Newark Charter 31

Tower Hill 43, St. Andrew's 15

 

 