Devils top Flyers, set club mark with 11th straight road win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer and Fabian Zetterlund scored, and the New Jersey Devils set a club record with their 11th straight road victory, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2.

Miles Wood added two assists for the Devils, who are one win away from tying the NHL record for consecutive road wins.

New Jersey lost its first road game of the season at the Flyers on Oct. 13, and hasn't dropped one away from home since. They next play a road game on Dec. 12 at the Rangers.

The Devils, who recently had a 13-game winning streak, have won four of five and 17 of 19 overall.

Travis Konecny and Lukáš Sedlák scored for the Flyers, who have lost 12 of 13.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Saturday, Dec. 3

 

Delaware High School Football

DIAA Playoffs - Class 2A - Semifinal

Wilmington Friends 14, St. Mark's 0

Delaware High School Boys Basketball

Milford 65, St. Mark's 55

 

Delaware High School Girls Basketball

Odyssey Charter 68, Brandywine 24

Friday, Dec. 2

 

Delaware High School Football

DIAA Playoffs - Class 2A - Semifinal

Caravel Academy 30, Archmere Academy 6

Delaware High School Boys Basketball

Appoquinimink 75, Delmarva Christian 37

Concord 48, John Dickinson 39

Indian River 64, Worcester Prep School, Md. 47

MOT Charter 50, Red Lion Christian Academy 30

Newark 68, Great Oaks Charter School 40

Tower Hill 65, Newark Charter 28

 

Delaware High School Girls Basketball

Caesar Rodney 46, Delcastle Tech 27

Charter School of Wilmington 31, St. Andrew's 23

Delaware Military Academy 41, Tri-State Christian, Md. 26

MOT Charter 58, First State Military 17

Sussex Central 59, Odessa 47

 