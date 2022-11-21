DIAA sets Thanksgiving weekend football playoff schedule

The second weekend of the 2022 DIAA Football Playoffs will feature the first Black Friday matinee in seven years.
Wilmington Friends will host Lake Forest at Abessinio Stadium Friday at 1 p.m. in a 2A quarterfinal.
It's the first afternoon game on the day after Thanksgiving since Howard defeated Friends in the 2015 Division 2 semifinals on their way to a state championship.
The DIAA split up the 3A semifinals, with No. 1 Smyrna hosting Middletown on Friday, while No. 6 Dover hosts No. 7 St. Georges on Saturday.
Under the new system enacted last year, the DIAA does not reseed the brackets after the opening round.
There was one other change from the original schedule, as Saint Mark's will now host Red Lion on Saturday night, in what was originally tabbed as a Friday game, but it is now possible to go to all four 2A quarterfinals.
2022 DIAA CLASS 3A Tournament
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Smyrna 50, No. 8 Cape Henlopen 0
No. 4 Middletown 34, No. 5 Salesianum 7
No. 7 St. Georges 13, Appoquinimink 7
No. 6 Dover 20, No. 3 St. Georges 0
SEMIFINALS
No. 4 Middletown at No. 1 Smyrna - 7 p.m. Friday
No. 7 St. Georges at No. 6 Dover - 7 p.m. Saturday
FINALS
Semifinal Winners - Saturday, December 10 - 3:30 at UD
2022 DIAA CLASS 2A Tournament
FIRST ROUND
No. 8 Newark 20, No. 9 Tower Hill 0
No. 5 Archmere 42, No. 12 Concord 0
No. 7 Red Lion 36, No. 10 Delmar 0
No. 6 Lake Forest 27, No. 11 DMA 20
QUARTERFINALS
No. 8 Newark at No. 1 Caravel - Friday 7 p.m.
No. 5 Archmere at No. 4 Howard - Saturday 1 p.m. at Abessinio
No. 7 Red Lion at No. 2 Saint Mark's - Saturday 7 p.m.
No. 6 Lake Forest at No. 3 Friends - Friday 1 p.m. at Abessinio
SEMIFINALS
(Weekend of December 2/3)
Caravel/Newark vs. Howard/Archmere
Saint Mark's/Red Lion vs. Friends/Lake
CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal Winners - Saturday, December 10 - 6 p.m. at UD
2022 DIAA CLASS 1A Tournament
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Laurel 41, No. 8 Saint Andrew's 7
No. 5 Tatnall 24, No. 4 Odessa 14
No. 2 Saint Elizabeth 31, No. 7 Indian River 21
No. 6 Seaford 34, No. 3 Charter of Wilmington 7
SEMIFINALS
No. 5 Tatnall at No. 1 Laurel - Friday 7 p.m.
No. 6 Seaford at No. 2 Saint Elizabeth - Friday 7 p.m. at Abessinio
CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal Winners - Saturday, December 10 - Noon at UD